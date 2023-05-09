Apple Seeds Release Candidate Version of macOS Ventura 13.4 to Developers

Apple today seeded the release candidate (RC) version of macOS Ventura 13.4 to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after the launch of the fourth beta. The RC represents the final version of ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.4 that will be provided to the public.



Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed, with the betas available through the Software Update mechanism in System Settings.

According to Apple's release notes, the update adds a Sports feed in the sidebar of Apple News and it addresses several bugs, including one that would prevent the Mac Auto Unlock feature from working with the Apple Watch.

macOS Ventura 13.4 includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

- Sports feed in the sidebar of Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

- My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

- Resolves an issue where Auto Unlock with Apple Watch does not log you into your Mac

- Fixes a Bluetooth issue where keyboards connect slowly to Mac after restarting

- Addresses a VoiceOver issue with navigating to landmarks on webpages

- Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

macOS 13.4 also adds the simplified beta installation method that was first introduced in iOS 16.4. With the update, developers and public beta testers enrolled in Apple's respective programs can toggle on beta updates from System Settings on the Mac, without the need to install a profile.

An Apple ID associated with either a public beta account or a developer account is required to turn on beta updates, which means that it is no longer possible to use a developer profile not associated with a developer account to install the developer betas.