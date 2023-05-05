Best Apple Deals of the Week: Mother's Day Deals Emerge Alongside 45% Off OWC Memory Cards and Up to $800 Off 2021 MacBook Pro
This week we began tracking the best Apple-related Mother's Day deals as the holiday gets nearer on Sunday, May 14. In addition to these deals, you'll want to keep an eye on our exclusive promo code at OWC, which is providing a total of 45 percent off Atlas memory cards through this Sunday.
OWC Memory Cards
- What's the deal? Take 45 percent off Atlas memory cards
- Where can I get it? OWC
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
This week we partnered with OWC to share discounts on the retailer's Atlas brand of memory cards, providing a solid 45 percent off these accessories. To get this deal, enter the code MACRUMORS at checkout when purchasing any Atlas-branded memory card from this page. You can find more information on the sale in our original post, and we've listed a few examples of memory cards on sale below.
OWC Atlas Pro SD V60 Memory Cards
- 64GB - $15.39, down from $27.99
- 128GB - $27.49, down from $49.99
- 256GB - $49.49, down from $89.99
- 512GB - $87.99, down from $159.99
- 1TB - $158.39, down from $287.99
OWC Atlas Ultra SD V90 Memory Cards
- 64GB - $41.24, down from $74.99
- 128GB - $76.99, down from $139.99
- 256GB - $142.99, down from $259.99
- 512GB - $274.99, down from $499.99
Additionally, OWC is also hosting a Thunderbolt dock sale right now, with up to $50 off select docks. One of the highlights of the sale is the 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $229.99, which is $50 in savings.
Mother's Day
Mother's Day is getting closer, taking place on Sunday, May 14 this year, and coinciding with the holiday are a few deal events at places like ZAGG, AT&T, Belkin, Hyper, Casely, and more. You can check out our original post on Mother's Day deals, most of which are still live, as well as browse our quick list of the best sales below.
- ZAGG - Save 20% off sitewide
- AT&T - Save up to $1,000 on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Belkin - Save up to 20% off select accessories
- Casely - BOGO free iPhone cases
- Hyper - Save up to 50% off select accessories
MacBook Pro
- What's the deal? Take up to $800 off 2021 MacBook Pro
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
One of the biggest discounts of the week can be found on the previous generation MacBook Pro, with Amazon providing a massive $800 discount on one model. You can get the 16-inch MacBook (10-Core M1 Max, 1TB) for $2,699.00, down from $3,499.00, which is a new all-time low price on this notebook.
In addition, there's $600 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro, 1TB) at B&H Photo and $500 off the 14-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro, 1TB) at Amazon, which are matching record low prices for the 2021 MacBook Pro.
iPad
- What's the deal? Take up to $170 off iPad mini 6 and 2021 iPad
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Earlier in the week we saw solid discounts on Apple's iPad mini 6 and 2021 iPad, including up to $170 in savings on these tablets. Prices on the iPad mini 6 start at $399.99 ($99 off) and at $269.99 for the iPad ($59 off), and also include a few other Wi-Fi and cellular options. Additionally, there's an all-time low price on the Apple Pencil 2 ($89.00) at Amazon still available.
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.