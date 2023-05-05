Best Apple Deals of the Week: Mother's Day Deals Emerge Alongside 45% Off OWC Memory Cards and Up to $800 Off 2021 MacBook Pro

by

This week we began tracking the best Apple-related Mother's Day deals as the holiday gets nearer on Sunday, May 14. In addition to these deals, you'll want to keep an eye on our exclusive promo code at OWC, which is providing a total of 45 percent off Atlas memory cards through this Sunday.

Hero0002Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

OWC Memory Cards

owc green

  • What's the deal? Take 45 percent off Atlas memory cards
  • Where can I get it? OWC
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

This week we partnered with OWC to share discounts on the retailer's Atlas brand of memory cards, providing a solid 45 percent off these accessories. To get this deal, enter the code MACRUMORS at checkout when purchasing any Atlas-branded memory card from this page. You can find more information on the sale in our original post, and we've listed a few examples of memory cards on sale below.

OWC Atlas Pro SD V60 Memory Cards

  • 64GB - $15.39, down from $27.99
  • 128GB - $27.49, down from $49.99
  • 256GB - $49.49, down from $89.99
  • 512GB - $87.99, down from $159.99
  • 1TB - $158.39, down from $287.99

OWC Atlas Ultra SD V90 Memory Cards

  • 64GB - $41.24, down from $74.99
  • 128GB - $76.99, down from $139.99
  • 256GB - $142.99, down from $259.99
  • 512GB - $274.99, down from $499.99

Additionally, OWC is also hosting a Thunderbolt dock sale right now, with up to $50 off select docks. One of the highlights of the sale is the 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $229.99, which is $50 in savings.

Mother's Day

mothers day green
Mother's Day is getting closer, taking place on Sunday, May 14 this year, and coinciding with the holiday are a few deal events at places like ZAGG, AT&T, Belkin, Hyper, Casely, and more. You can check out our original post on Mother's Day deals, most of which are still live, as well as browse our quick list of the best sales below.

  • ZAGG - Save 20% off sitewide
  • AT&T - Save up to $1,000 on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Belkin - Save up to 20% off select accessories
  • Casely - BOGO free iPhone cases
  • Hyper - Save up to 50% off select accessories

MacBook Pro

macbook pro green

  • What's the deal? Take up to $800 off 2021 MacBook Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$500 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro, 1TB) for $1,998.99

$600 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro, 1TB) for $2,099.00

$800 OFF
16-inch MacBook (10-Core M1 Max, 1TB) for $2,699.00

One of the biggest discounts of the week can be found on the previous generation MacBook Pro, with Amazon providing a massive $800 discount on one model. You can get the 16-inch MacBook (10-Core M1 Max, 1TB) for $2,699.00, down from $3,499.00, which is a new all-time low price on this notebook.

In addition, there's $600 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro, 1TB) at B&H Photo and $500 off the 14-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro, 1TB) at Amazon, which are matching record low prices for the 2021 MacBook Pro.

iPad

ipad green

  • What's the deal? Take up to $170 off iPad mini 6 and 2021 iPad
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$99 OFF
iPad mini 6 (64GB Wi-Fi) for $399.99

$59 OFF
iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $269.99

$40 OFF
Apple Pencil 2 for $89.00

Earlier in the week we saw solid discounts on Apple's iPad mini 6 and 2021 iPad, including up to $170 in savings on these tablets. Prices on the iPad mini 6 start at $399.99 ($99 off) and at $269.99 for the iPad ($59 off), and also include a few other Wi-Fi and cellular options. Additionally, there's an all-time low price on the Apple Pencil 2 ($89.00) at Amazon still available.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

iOS 17 Icon Mock Feature Feature

iOS 17 Coming Soon for iPhones and Rumored to Include These 8 New Features

Wednesday May 3, 2023 7:54 am PDT by
Apple is expected to announce iOS 17 during its WWDC 2023 keynote on June 5, which is just over a month away. Ahead of time, rumors suggest the update will include at least eight new features and changes for iPhones, as outlined below. The first iOS 17 beta should be made available to members of Apple's Developer Program moments after the keynote, while a public beta will likely be available ...
Read Full Article155 comments
AirPods 3 New Firmware Feature

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro, AirPods, and AirPods Max

Tuesday May 2, 2023 12:24 pm PDT by
Apple today introduced new 5E135 firmware for the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3, the original AirPods Pro, the AirPods Pro 2, and the AirPods Max, up from the 5E133 firmware that was released in April. Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods‌, but the company does maintain a support document with release...
Read Full Article103 comments
Rapid Security Response Feature 1

Apple Releases Rapid Security Response Updates for iOS 16.4.1 and macOS 13.3.1

Monday May 1, 2023 10:19 am PDT by
Apple today released Rapid Security Response (RSR) updates that are available for iPhone and iPad users running the iOS 16.4.1 update and Mac users running macOS 13.3.1. These are the first public RSR updates that Apple has released to date. Rapid Security Response updates 16.4.1 (a) and macOS 13.3.1 (a) are designed to provide iOS 16.4.1 users and macOS 13.3.1 users with security fixes...
Read Full Article407 comments
magsafe charger orange

Apple Releases Updated MagSafe Charger Firmware

Tuesday May 2, 2023 12:05 pm PDT by
Apple today released new firmware designed for the MagSafe Charger that is compatible with the iPhone 12 and later and the latest AirPods and Apple Watch models. The updated firmware is version 10M3761, up from the prior 10M1821 firmware. In the Settings app, you'll see a different version number than the firmware number, with the update displayed as version 258.0.0 (the prior firmware was...
Read Full Article115 comments
apple card savings account

Nearly $1 Billion Deposited by Apple Card Owners Four Days After Savings Account Launch

Monday May 1, 2023 1:26 pm PDT by
Apple on April 17 introduced the Apple Card Savings account, and it turns out that it was highly popular with iPhone users. The new Apple-branded high-yield savings account saw up to $990 million in deposits during the first four days after launch, according to Forbes. Forbes says that it spoke with two anonymous sources with knowledge of how the Apple Savings account performed shortly after ...
Read Full Article134 comments
apple trade in devices collage

Apple Increases Trade-In Values for Select iPhones, iPads, and More

Thursday May 4, 2023 2:43 am PDT by
Apple today increased trade-in values for a limited number of older iPhone models in the United States in an effort to encourage customers to upgrade to the iPhone 14 lineup. Trade-in values have gone up for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro, although older iPhone mini models have gone down in value. The latest trade-in values are...
Read Full Article79 comments
MacBook Air Multiple Sizes Feature

Gurman: Apple to Announce 15-Inch MacBook Air at WWDC

Monday May 1, 2023 7:00 am PDT by
Apple plans to announce the rumored 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The laptop is expected to be unveiled alongside iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, tvOS 17, and Apple's long-awaited AR/VR headset. Gurman revealed the plans in his newsletter on Sunday:As part of watchOS 10, the company is planning to bring back widgets and make them a central part of the...
Read Full Article178 comments
next generation carplay multi display

Ford Plans to Stick With CarPlay as GM Moves to Phase Out Support

Wednesday May 3, 2023 11:14 am PDT by
Ford CEO Jim Farley said that Ford has no plans to drop support for CarPlay due to its popularity with Ford customers. He made the comment in an interview with The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern. "70 percent of our Ford customers in the U.S. are Apple customers. Why would I go to an Apple customer and say good luck?" he said. Farley was commenting on car manufacturers that do not...
Read Full Article256 comments