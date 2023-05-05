Best Apple Deals of the Week: Mother's Day Deals Emerge Alongside 45% Off OWC Memory Cards and Up to $800 Off 2021 MacBook Pro

This week we began tracking the best Apple-related Mother's Day deals as the holiday gets nearer on Sunday, May 14. In addition to these deals, you'll want to keep an eye on our exclusive promo code at OWC, which is providing a total of 45 percent off Atlas memory cards through this Sunday.

OWC Memory Cards

What's the deal? Take 45 percent off Atlas memory cards

Take 45 percent off Atlas memory cards Where can I get it? OWC

OWC Where can I find the original deal? Right here

This week we partnered with OWC to share discounts on the retailer's Atlas brand of memory cards, providing a solid 45 percent off these accessories. To get this deal, enter the code MACRUMORS at checkout when purchasing any Atlas-branded memory card from this page. You can find more information on the sale in our original post, and we've listed a few examples of memory cards on sale below.

OWC Atlas Pro SD V60 Memory Cards

64GB - $15.39, down from $27.99

128GB - $27.49, down from $49.99

256GB - $49.49, down from $89.99

512GB - $87.99, down from $159.99

1TB - $158.39, down from $287.99

OWC Atlas Ultra SD V90 Memory Cards

64GB - $41.24, down from $74.99

128GB - $76.99, down from $139.99

256GB - $142.99, down from $259.99

512GB - $274.99, down from $499.99

Additionally, OWC is also hosting a Thunderbolt dock sale right now, with up to $50 off select docks. One of the highlights of the sale is the 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $229.99, which is $50 in savings.



Mother's Day



Mother's Day is getting closer, taking place on Sunday, May 14 this year, and coinciding with the holiday are a few deal events at places like ZAGG, AT&T, Belkin, Hyper, Casely, and more. You can check out our original post on Mother's Day deals, most of which are still live, as well as browse our quick list of the best sales below.



ZAGG - Save 20% off sitewide

AT&T - Save up to $1,000 on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Belkin - Save up to 20% off select accessories

Casely - BOGO free iPhone cases

Hyper - Save up to 50% off select accessories

MacBook Pro

What's the deal? Take up to $800 off 2021 MacBook Pro

Take up to $800 off 2021 MacBook Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

One of the biggest discounts of the week can be found on the previous generation MacBook Pro, with Amazon providing a massive $800 discount on one model. You can get the 16-inch MacBook (10-Core M1 Max, 1TB) for $2,699.00, down from $3,499.00, which is a new all-time low price on this notebook.

In addition, there's $600 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro, 1TB) at B&H Photo and $500 off the 14-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro, 1TB) at Amazon, which are matching record low prices for the 2021 MacBook Pro.



iPad

What's the deal? Take up to $170 off iPad mini 6 and 2021 iPad

Take up to $170 off iPad mini 6 and 2021 iPad Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Earlier in the week we saw solid discounts on Apple's iPad mini 6 and 2021 iPad, including up to $170 in savings on these tablets. Prices on the iPad mini 6 start at $399.99 ($99 off) and at $269.99 for the iPad ($59 off), and also include a few other Wi-Fi and cellular options. Additionally, there's an all-time low price on the Apple Pencil 2 ($89.00) at Amazon still available.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.