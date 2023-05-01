Mother's Day Deals: Save on iPhones, AirPods, Cases, Charging Accessories, and More

by

This year, Mother's Day lands on Sunday, May 14, and we're tracking quite a few offers and deals from some of the best Apple-related accessory companies. If you're planning on purchasing a gift for someone, we recommend looking at the below deals as soon as possible, considering shipping estimates vary for every company.

ZAGG

ZAGG is offering a straightforward 20 percent off sitewide for Mother's Day, including the usual array of Mophie chargers and protection accessories. This sale will also cover accessories from Gear4 and Invisible Shield.

zagg mothers day

20% OFF SITEWIDE
ZAGG Mother's Day Sale

Specifically, you can get 20 percent off up to three products on ZAGG's website, excluding anything that has already been discounted. You don't need a coupon code and all sale prices will be reflected in your cart, and this sale will last through May 7.

Verizon

Verizon has the AirPods Pro 2 available for $199.99, down from $249.99. We very briefly saw a discount on this model to $194.99 last month, but this rare deal never emerged again and today's deal remains a solid second-best price.

airpods pro 2 moms day

$50 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99

Verizon also has both models of the AirPods 3 on sale. You can get the AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case for $149.99, down from $169.99; and the AirPods 3 with MagSafe Charging Case for $159.00, down from $179.00. Verizon has been one of the only retailers to provide any consistent deals on the AirPods 3 this year.

$20 OFF
AirPods 3 (Lightning) for $149.99

$20 OFF
AirPods 3 (MagSafe) for $159.00

If you're looking to buy an iPhone this Mother's Day, Verizon is offering up to $1,000 off iPhone 14 Pro when trading in an old smartphone and signing up for select 5G Unlimited plans. The carrier also has deals on Apple Watch SE and iPad models this month.

AT&T

AT&T is discounting a large collection of smartphones for Mother's Day this year, including up to $1,000 in savings on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. You'll need to have an eligible trade-in, pick or upgrade to an eligible unlimited plan, and then you'll get up to $1,000 off in credits over 36 months.

iphone 14 moms day

UP TO $1K OFF
iPhone 14 Pro at AT&T

AT&T also has the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra under a buy two, get $300 off deal. If you purchase any two Apple Watch models on an installment plan and add at least one new line, you can get up to $300 off in bill credits over 36 months.

Belkin

Belkin has up to 20 percent off select accessories for Mother's Day in 2023. You can shop all of the compatible accessories from this list and then enter the code MOM23 at checkout in order to get up to 20 percent off these devices.

belkin moms day

UP TO 20% OFF
Belkin Mother's Day Sale

Belkin's sale includes discounts on wireless chargers, MagSafe-compatible mounts, screen protectors, headphones, smart home products, and more. This deal will only last through the end of the week, so be sure to shop soon if you're interested.

Casely

iPhone cases make a great, simple gift and Casely has a new buy one, get one free sale going on this month. This sale covers a select collection of iPhone cases and battery packs, and will last through the middle of May.

BOGO FREE
iPhone Cases at Casely

Hyper

Hyper has up to 50 percent off select USB-C hubs, iPhone charging stations, battery packs, MacBook sleeves, and more. These deals have been applied automatically and do not require a coupon code of any kind.

hyper moms day

UP TO 50% OFF
Hyper Mother's Day Sale

More Sales

  • OtterBox - Get 20% off iPhone cases and accessories.
  • Moment - Get 25% off photography accessories and equipment.
  • JBL - Save on JBL's best portable speakers and headphones.
  • Newegg - Save on PCs, monitors, and more.
  • Nomad - Get steep discounts during Nomad's latest overstock sale.
  • Pad & Quill - Save on Apple Watch bands and iPad folios during Pad & Quill's warehouse sale.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

