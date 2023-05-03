Deals: Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro Gets Steep Discounts at Up to $800 Off Select Models
Amazon and B&H Photo today have a collection of discounts on the 2021 MacBook Pro, including both 14-inch and 16-inch models. These savings reach up to $800 off select notebooks and are the best prices we've ever seen on each computer.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with the 14-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro, 1TB), this model is available for $1,998.99, down from $2,499.00. Amazon has this notebook in Silver and Space Gray, with an estimated delivery window of May 5 through May 9 for most United States residences.
The 16-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro, 1TB) has hit $2,099.00 on B&H Photo, down from $2,699.00. Additionally, the 16-inch MacBook (10-Core M1 Max, 1TB) is available for $2,699.00 on Amazon, down from $3,499.00. These are both new all-time low prices.
Although we have tracked a few solid markdowns on the newer 2023 MacBook Pro, today's deals on the previous generation models are far steeper and perfect for anyone looking to purchase an Apple notebook and doesn't need the latest model.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
