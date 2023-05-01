Deals: Amazon Takes Up to $170 Off iPad Mini 6 and Up to $80 Off 2021 iPad

Today Amazon has a pair of discounts on Apple's iPad mini 6 and 2021 iPad, both of which have hit some of the best prices we've seen so far this year. As of writing, these deals are only available on Amazon, and most of the tablets are in stock and available to deliver by this weekend. Additionally, we're tracking a return of the best price on Apple Pencil 2.

iPad mini 6

Starting with the iPad mini 6, you can get all four colors of the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet for $399.99, down from $499.00. We haven't tracked this best-ever price on the iPad mini 6 since March, so it's a great opportunity for anyone who's been waiting to pick up the 8.3-inch miniature tablet at a good discount.

ipad mini blue

iPad mini 6 (64GB Wi-Fi) for $399.99

Similarly, the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 has hit an all-time low price of $539.99, down from $649.00. This one is also available in all four colors, but you'll need to add the tablet to your cart and head to checkout in order to see the fully discounted price.

iPad mini 6 (256GB Wi-Fi) for $539.99

Moving to cellular models, the 64GB cellular iPad mini 6 is available for $549.99, down from $649.00. The 256GB cellular iPad mini 6 is down to $629.00, from $799.00. Both of these are record low prices and only available on Amazon right now.

iPad (2021)

For the 9th generation iPad, prices start at $269.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $329.00. This one is a second-best price on the iPad, but we haven't tracked all-time low prices for a few months and this is still a solid discount.

ipad blue image

iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $269.99

The 256GB Wi-Fi iPad is on sale for $399.00, down from $479.00, which is also a second-best price and just about $10 higher than the record low. Both tablets are available in Silver and Space Gray at these prices.

iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) for $399.00

Apple Pencil 2

Lastly, the Apple Pencil 2 has returned to its best-ever price of $89.00 on Amazon, down from $129.00. The Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with the following iPads: iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (4th generation and later), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation and later), and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later). The second generation Apple Pencil can also magnetically attach and pair to the iPad Pro, iPad mini, and iPad Air.

Apple Pencil 2 for $89.00

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

