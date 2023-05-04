HomePod and HomePod Mini Launch in Denmark
Apple today began selling the second-generation HomePod and the HomePod mini in Denmark, after launching the speakers in Singapore last month.
Apple had discontinued the full-size HomePod in 2021, but the company introduced a second-generation model in January. The new HomePod features a similar design as the original smart speaker, with a larger backlit touch surface and a few other improvements. Despite having two fewer tweeters, reviews found the new HomePod sounds virtually the same as the original, but Siri still has shortcomings compared to other virtual assistants.
The smaller HomePod mini was introduced in 2020 and has not received any hardware changes since beyond new color options. The launch of the HomePod mini in Denmark today likely rules out a second-generation model launching in the near future.
(Thanks, Kasper!)
