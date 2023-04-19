Apple Shares 2023 Environmental Progress Report Ahead of Earth Day

by

Apple today published its 2023 Environmental Progress Report, setting out the company's ongoing efforts to combat climate change and reduce its impact on the environment ahead of Earth Day on April 22.

environmental progress report 2023
The report explores Apple's chemical research, recycling and device recovery operations, energy efficiency improvements and use of renewable energy, reduction of waste, support of community action, and more as part of its ongoing goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. It also draws attention to Apple's recent announcement that it plans to accelerate the transition to recycled materials across its devices.

In addition, Apple highlighted its individual Product Environmental Reports, which break down the environmental impact of any current Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, Mac, external display, Apple TV, or HomePod with regards to source materials, manufacturing, packaging, shipping, use, and recovery. Apple vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives Lisa Jackson said:

This year, we've also made it easier to understand the carbon impact of your Apple devices, and the extraordinary steps we’re taking to reduce their emissions. In our Product Environment Reports, you can learn about recycled gold in your iPhone, the energy demands of your iPad, and the packaging around your Mac. We're transforming so many aspects of the way we make our technology, and with our Product Environment Reports, you'll see where we've made progress and where the hard work remains.

Visit apple.com/environment or see the full PDF version of Apple's 2023 Environmental Progress Report for more information.

Tags: Apple Environment, Environment

Top Rated Comments

Born Again Avatar
Born Again
21 minutes ago at 07:40 am
Amazing apple!

If only all companies took this initiative.

To think there is a side that cringes when they hear environment :rolleyes:
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Love-hate ? relationship Avatar
Love-hate ? relationship
19 minutes ago at 07:42 am
I won't use terms like green washing but honestly i dont believe apple truly gives a **** about ecology .

And I am still shocked they dared say the charger removal was due to ecology concerns, with a straight face and a big smile



Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
krspkbl Avatar
krspkbl
23 minutes ago at 07:38 am
How about letting us replace batteries on our own or swap out displays or back panels? There is no reason those can't be done by users. Too much money being made by charging people stupid money for a new battery that need special tools or forcing people to buy a whole new phone just because it makes more sense than replacing the screen.

While they are making some good changes for the environment they aren't fooling me.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
10 minutes ago at 07:51 am
Apple acting like they are all about saving the planet.

By your powers combined:



Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Apple Card Savings Account Available Starting Today With 4.15% Interest Rate

Monday April 17, 2023 7:07 am PDT by
Apple today announced that the long-awaited Apple Card Savings feature is available starting today with an initial APY of 4.15%. The savings account has no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The feature allows Apple Card users to open a high-yield savings account from Goldman Sachs in the Wallet app on...
Read Full Article785 comments
watchOS

watchOS 10 Described as Apple Watch's Biggest Software Update Since 2015

Sunday April 16, 2023 12:44 pm PDT by
watchOS 10 will be the Apple Watch's biggest software update since the initial version of the operating system was released in 2015, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple is expected to announce watchOS 10 alongside iOS 17, macOS 14, and other new software during its annual WWDC keynote on June 5. In his newsletter today, Gurman said watchOS 10 will be a "major" update with "bigger...
Read Full Article164 comments
MacBook Air Multiple Sizes Feature

Gurman: New MacBooks Will Be Announced at WWDC in June

Sunday April 16, 2023 10:50 am PDT by
Apple is working on a larger 15-inch MacBook Air, an updated 13-inch MacBook Air, and an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro, and at least some of these new laptops will be announced at WWDC in June, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his newsletter today, Gurman said the new MacBooks coming at WWDC "probably won't" feature Apple's next-generation M3 chip, and will instead be powered by...
Read Full Article143 comments
Multi Display CarPlay 1

All-New Apple CarPlay Launching This Year Starting With These 14 Automakers

Friday April 14, 2023 2:19 pm PDT by
In June 2022, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. Apple says the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with at least 14 automakers committed so far. Comm...
Read Full Article
iOS 17 Icon Mock Feature Feature

iOS 17 to Support App Sideloading to Comply With European Regulations

Monday April 17, 2023 4:54 am PDT by
Apple in iOS 17 will for the first time allow iPhone users to download apps hosted outside of its official App Store, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Otherwise known as sideloading, the change would allow customers to download apps without needing to use the App Store, which would mean developers wouldn't need to pay Apple's 15 to 30 percent fees. The European Union's Digital...
Read Full Article603 comments
Google Nest Thermostat 2020

Nest Thermostat Gaining Apple HomeKit Support Starting Today via Matter

Tuesday April 18, 2023 6:44 am PDT by
Google today announced it will begin rolling out Matter support for the Nest Thermostat model released in 2020. Notably, this means the smart thermostat can now be controlled with Apple's Home app and Siri on the iPhone and other devices. In a blog post, Google said Matter support will be rolling out to the Nest Thermostat with an automatic over-the-air software update starting today, and...
Read Full Article94 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Volume Rocker and Titanium Thumb

iPhone 15 Pro 'Action' Button to Replace Role of Volume Buttons When Performing a Power Off/Force Restart

Monday April 17, 2023 3:34 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will introduce a new button press combination to power off and force restart the devices, according to an anonymous source who claims to be privy to details about the smartphones ahead of launch. On newer iPhone models such as the iPhone 14, users currently power off their device by simultaneously pressing the Side button and...
Read Full Article78 comments
iPhone 15 Frosted Glass Emoji

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Rumored to Feature Frosted Glass Like Pro Models

Monday April 17, 2023 10:32 am PDT by
The standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be equipped with frosted back glass like existing Pro models, according to a Weibo post last week from the same account that accurately leaked that iPhone 14 models would be launching in Yellow. With frosted glass, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus would look more similar to the Pro models. However, only the iPhone 15 Pro models are rumored to be ...
Read Full Article107 comments