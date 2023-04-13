Apple Announces Plans to Accelerate Use of Recycled Materials in New Products

Apple today announced a "major acceleration" of its work to expand the use of recycled materials in its devices.
By 2025, Apple now aims to ensure that:
All Apple-designed batteries will use 100 percent recycled cobalt.
Magnets used in Apple devices will be made with 100 percent recycled rare earth elements.
All Apple-designed printed circuit boards will use 100 percent recycled gold plating and 100 percent recycled tin soldering.
The accelerated time frame comes thanks to a large number of changes the company made in recent years. For example, Apple's use of recycled materials for printed circuit boards was spearheaded by an exclusively recycled supply chain for gold in the plating of the main logic board for iPhone 13. Since then, it has increased the use of circuitry made with recycled materials in the iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and HomePod. In 2022, a quarter of all cobalt found in Apple products came from recycled material, up from 13 percent in 2021, paving the way for the transition to 100 percent recycled cobalt by 2025.
In 2022, around 20 percent of all material shipped in Apple devices came from renewable or recycled sources. The company said that the change brings it closer to the aim of eventually making all products using only recycled and renewable materials and advances its goal to make every product carbon neutral by 2030.
Apple also flagged that its Material Recovery Lab in Austin, Texas have started using AR video projected directly onto work surfaces to show recycling partners how to disassemble devices. In addition, the company said that by 2025 it will completely eliminate plastics from its packaging. Following the adoption of fibre alternatives to screen films, wraps, and foam, 96 percent of Apple packaging is plastic-free. The company says it is now working to replace the labels, lamination, varnish, and other "small uses" that make up the remaining 4 percent.
Apple today introduced new 5E133 firmware for the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, the AirPods Max, the original AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Pro 2 up from the 5B58 and 5B59 firmware updates that were released in November and January.
Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods, but the company does maintain a support...
A dummy iPhone 15 Pro has surfaced in a video shared on the Chinese version of TikTok today, providing a closer look at the device's rumored design. Key hardware features expected include solid-state buttons, a USB-C port, and a titanium frame.
The video doesn't reveal anything new beyond existing rumors, but it does provide a 3D view of what the iPhone 15 Pro could look like. Overall, the...
The next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will no longer feature solid-state buttons due to "unresolved technical issues before mass production," according to the latest information shared by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo said iPhone 15 Pro models would be equipped with solid-state buttons back in October. He said two additional Taptic Engines inside the iPhone would provide ...
While the iPhone 15 lineup is around five months away, there have already been plenty of rumors about the devices. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone 15 Pro models in particular, including a titanium frame and much more.
Below, we have recapped 12 features rumored for iPhone 15 Pro models that are not expected to be available on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15...
Apple is working on a major change to Siri that will move away from the "Hey Siri" trigger phrase currently required to invoke the virtual assistant hands-free, making it much more like Amazon's Alexa, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In a recent edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is working on a way for Siri to be able to understand and respond to commands...
Panel production on the larger-screened 15-inch MacBook Air started in February and increased in March, with another ramp up planned for April, respected display analyst Ross Young said today in a tweet shared with subscribers. With production underway, Young said that he doesn't know the "precise launch timing" but assumes that it could happen in "late April/early May."
Young previously...
The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) last week warned users to stay away from public USB ports due to malware risks. On Twitter, the Denver FBI office (via CNBC) said that public charging stations in hotels, airports, and shopping centers can be a malware attack vector.
Bad actors have learned to use public USB ports to "introduce malware and monitoring software onto...
Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Pegatron, which was believed to be the exclusive partner for assembly of Apple's mixed-reality headset, has been removed from the device's supply chain, DigiTimes reports.
Apple headset concept render by Marcus Kane. The paywalled report explains that Apple requested Pegatron to hand over manufacturing and final assembly operations to Chinese supplier...
Apple on March 27 released iOS 16.4, delivering 21 new emoji characters, support for Safari web push notifications, the return of the page-turning animation in the Books app, updates for the Podcasts app, and more.