MacRumors Giveaway: Win Custom-Colored AirPods or AirPods Pro From ColorWare

For this week's giveaway, we're teaming up with ColorWare to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a set of custom-painted third-generation AirPods or second-generation AirPods Pro. All of ColorWare's products come in hundreds of unique color combinations.



For those unfamiliar with ColorWare, it is a customization company that has been offering custom painted Apple products and accessories for many years now. ColorWare offers up unique painting options for the AirPods, ‌AirPods Pro‌, AirPods Max, AirTag, and Magic Mouse, plus it also provides custom painting for Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony devices, including consoles and controllers.



Custom-colored third-generation AirPods can be purchased from ColorWare for $329, which includes custom painting for both the AirPods and the accompanying MagSafe case. Custom AirPods Pro 2 can be purchased from ColorWare for $389. There's definitely a premium for ordering from ColorWare, but since Apple only makes AirPods and ‌AirPods Pro‌ in white, going through ColorWare is the only way to get AirPods in black, red, blue, pink, or dozens of other colors.



ColorWare offers both solid and metallic paint options, with gloss and matte finishes depending on your preference. You can get the traditional gray, gold, or silver colors to match Apple's devices, but there are also colors in every shade of the rainbow. If you want AirPods or ‌AirPods Pro‌ in yellow, orange, teal, green, deep purple, blue, pink, or one of dozens of other colors, ColorWare is your best bet.



Each AirPod can be custom painted in the same color as the case or you can order the case and the earbuds all in different colors, so there are many color combinations to choose from.



ColorWare also has some fun special edition options like the "CowPods" with a black and white cow-patterned case accompanied by ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 painted either pink or black. There's also a "Supernova" color option that features a glittery, prismatic effect in an array of rainbow colors.



In business since 1998, ColorWare has perfected its painting process. The company uses a multi-step coating sequence that includes a primer, the application of a proprietary color formula, and an X2 liquid plastic coating that protects the color. The custom painting is guaranteed for 12 months or 24 months with the purchase of an additional warranty.



ColorWare uses standard third-generation AirPods and second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ from Apple and paints them, which leaves the full AirPods functionality intact.



We have two sets of custom-painted AirPods to give away, with each winner able to choose AirPods model and the the color and finish of their choice. To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (April 14) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on April 21. The winners will be chosen randomly on April 21 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.