Apple Stops Signing iOS 16.4 Following iOS 16.4.1 Release, Downgrading No Longer Possible
Following the launch of iOS 16.4.1 on April 7, Apple has stopped signing iOS 16.4, the previously available version of iOS. With iOS 16.4 no longer being signed, it is not possible to downgrade to that version of iOS after installing the iOS 16.4.1 update.
Apple routinely stops signing older versions of iOS after new releases come out to encourage customers to keep their operating systems up to date, so it is not unusual that the iOS 16.4 update is no longer being signed.
iOS 16.4 was a major update that added new emoji characters, Safari Web Push Notifications, and changes to the beta opt-in method. It also reintroduced the classic Apple Books page turning animation, included new HomeKit architecture, and introduced new features for Shortcuts.
iOS 16.4.1, a bug fix update, is the current publicly available version of iOS. Apple is also testing iOS 16.5 with developers and public beta testers.
Popular Stories
Apple today introduced new 5E133 firmware for the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, the AirPods Max, the original AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Pro 2 up from the 5B58 and 5B59 firmware updates that were released in November and January.
Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods, but the company does maintain a support...
The next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will no longer feature solid-state buttons due to "unresolved technical issues before mass production," according to the latest information shared by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo said iPhone 15 Pro models would be equipped with solid-state buttons back in October. He said two additional Taptic Engines inside the iPhone would provide ...
A dummy iPhone 15 Pro has surfaced in a video shared on the Chinese version of TikTok today, providing a closer look at the device's rumored design. Key hardware features expected include solid-state buttons, a USB-C port, and a titanium frame.
The video doesn't reveal anything new beyond existing rumors, but it does provide a 3D view of what the iPhone 15 Pro could look like. Overall, the...
Apple is working on a major change to Siri that will move away from the "Hey Siri" trigger phrase currently required to invoke the virtual assistant hands-free, making it much more like Amazon's Alexa, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In a recent edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is working on a way for Siri to be able to understand and respond to commands...
Warner Bros. today announced plans to launch a new streaming service that will merge HBO Max and Discovery+ content. The HBO brand will be eliminated, and the streaming service will be called just "Max."
HBO has undergone several different rebranding efforts over the years, as there were previously HBO GO and HBO Now streaming services that were merged into HBO Max in 2020. The "Max" rebrand ...
Apple appears to be gearing up to introduce the Daily Cash savings account feature for Apple Card users, as mentions of a Daily Cash Savings account have been found in backend Apple code by Aaronp613.
The appearance of the code indicates that Apple has furthered its work on the savings account, and that it will be introduced in the very near future. Prior to the March 28 launch of Apple Pay...
Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Pegatron, which was believed to be the exclusive partner for assembly of Apple's mixed-reality headset, has been removed from the device's supply chain, DigiTimes reports.
Apple headset concept render by Marcus Kane. The paywalled report explains that Apple requested Pegatron to hand over manufacturing and final assembly operations to Chinese supplier...
Ahead of Apple unveiling iOS 17 at WWDC in June, an anonymous source who shared accurate information in the past has revealed potential new features coming with the update, including improvements to Search, the Dynamic Island, Control Center, and more.
In a post on the MacRumors Forums and on Twitter, the source indicated that search functionality will be "heavily improved" in iOS 17, but no ...