Apple Releases iOS 16.4.1 With Fixes For Siri Response Issues and Other Bugs

Apple today released iOS 16.4.1, a minor update to the iOS 16 operating system that first came out last September. iOS 16.4.1 is a bug fix update that comes almost two weeks after the launch of iOS 16.4, an update that introduced new Emoji, Safari Web Push notifications, Voice Isolation for phone calls, and more.



‌‌iOS 16‌‌‌.4.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

According to Apple's release notes, iOS 16.4.1 add a fix for an issue that could cause Siri not to respond in some cases, and it adds skin tones variations for the pushing hands emoji.

This update provides important bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone including: - Pushing hands emoji does not show skin tone variations

- Siri does not respond in some cases

Apple is already testing iOS 16.5, a follow up to ‌iOS 16‌, and the company will soon transition to working on iOS 17, the next-generation version of iOS that is expected to see an introduction at WWDC in June.