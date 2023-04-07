Apple Releases iOS 16.4.1 With Fixes For Siri Response Issues and Other Bugs
Apple today released iOS 16.4.1, a minor update to the iOS 16 operating system that first came out last September. iOS 16.4.1 is a bug fix update that comes almost two weeks after the launch of iOS 16.4, an update that introduced new Emoji, Safari Web Push notifications, Voice Isolation for phone calls, and more.
iOS 16.4.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
According to Apple's release notes, iOS 16.4.1 add a fix for an issue that could cause Siri not to respond in some cases, and it adds skin tones variations for the pushing hands emoji.
This update provides important bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone including:
- Pushing hands emoji does not show skin tone variations
- Siri does not respond in some cases
Apple is already testing iOS 16.5, a follow up to iOS 16, and the company will soon transition to working on iOS 17, the next-generation version of iOS that is expected to see an introduction at WWDC in June.
Popular Stories
Apple is currently experiencing issues with its weather data provider, leaving many users unable to see live weather information and forecasts for regions in the Weather app.
The issue appears to be affecting many users across the globe, with Weather apps on several Apple platforms impacted, including iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and macOS. Apple is currently trying to resolve an issue with its ...
iOS 17 will feature "major" changes to Control Center on the iPhone, according to a MacRumors forum member who leaked accurate details about the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro before the device was announced last year. In an email, the anonymous source added that iOS 17 will be focused on performance and stability improvements, suggesting that a revamped Control Center could be one of...
iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will drop support for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, first-generation 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and fifth-generation iPad, according to a source with a proven track record for upcoming software updates. The devices in this list were released between November 2015 and November 2017.
If this rumor is accurate, iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 would be incompatible with...
Apple is preparing to release iOS 16.4.1 for the iPhone, according to a source with a proven track record for upcoming software updates. It's unclear when the update will be available, but it will likely be released this week or next week.
Minor updates like iOS 16.4.1 are typically focused on bug fixes and security improvements. Since iOS 16.4 was released last week, some iPhone users...
Following six weeks of beta testing, iOS 16.4 was released to the public this week. The software update includes a handful of new features and changes for the iPhone 8 and newer. To install an iOS update, open the Settings app on the iPhone, tap General → Software Update, and follow the on-screen instructions.
Below, we have recapped eight new features and changes added with iOS 16.4,...
Apple has designs on a future AirPods case featuring a built-in touchscreen display that would enable users to control audio sources and interact with apps associated with the connected device, according to a newly published patent.
Filed by Apple in September 2021 and published last week by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, "Devices, Methods, and Graphical User Interface Interactions...
Apple's iOS 17 operating system will be compatible with all iPhones that are capable of running iOS 16, claims a previously reliable source with alleged contacts within Apple, contradicting yesterday's rumor.
On Tuesday, a separate source with a good track record for predicting the general release window of upcoming Apple software updates suggested that iOS 17 will drop support for the...
In every copy of macOS that has shipped since 2018, Apple has included the original Bitcoin whitepaper by Satoshi Nakamoto, and no-one seems to know why. The baffling discovery (or rediscovery - see below) was recently made by developer and waxy.org writer Andy Baio, who stumbled upon the PDF document while trying to fix a problem with his printer.
Anyone with a Mac running macOS Mojave...
Top Rated Comments