AutoCAD for Mac 2024 Gains Native Apple Silicon Support

Autodesk today announced that the updated AutoCAD 2024 and AutoCad LT 2024 software for macOS is able to run natively on Apple silicon Macs for the first time.



Optimized for both Apple silicon Macs and Intel Macs, the updated AutoCAD software will bring performance improvements to those who have M1 and M2 series Macs. Autodesk says that the native Apple silicon support can increase performance by up to two times compared to the non-optimized 2023 software.

"AutoCAD for Mac 2024 and AutoCAD LT for Mac 2024 deliver incredible, new performance improvements with the ability to run AutoCAD natively on Apple silicon," says Dania El Hassan, Director of Product Management for AutoCAD, Autodesk. "It's exciting to see how customers can now take full advantage of the latest hardware and M-series chips for faster ways to work."

Other new features include Markup Import, Markup Assist, Smart Blocks Placement, Trace Updates, and more, with full details available on the Autodesk website.