Here Are The Best Apple Deals You Can Still Get Before Amazon Prime Day Ends

Amazon Prime Day is coming to a close later today, so we're quickly recapping all of the best Apple and Apple-related deals that are still live on Amazon right now. Since many of these products have been on sale for a few days, shipping may be delayed, but they're all at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.

Amazon Prime Day requires you to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the discounts. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139.00 per year, and it comes with a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.

Special for 2025, Amazon is also offering a free six month trial to Prime for Young Adults right now. Prime for Young Adults is a discounted Prime membership for anyone age 18-24 that offers all of the Prime benefits at $69.00 per year, half of the price of regular Prime.

AirPods

Amazon has the AirPods Pro 2 for $149.00, down from $249.00, and the AirPods 4 for $89.00, down from $129.00 for Prime Day. These are both new record low prices, and it's possible we won't see deals this good again until closer to the holidays, so be sure to shop soon if you're interested.

$100 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $149.00

$40 OFF
AirPods 4 for $89.00

$60 OFF
AirPods 4 (ANC) for $119.00

$119 OFF
AirPods Max for $429.99

iPads

$70 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad for $279.00

$120 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $379.00

$120 OFF
11-inch M3 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $479.00

MacBook Air

Amazon today has low prices across nearly the entire M4 MacBook Air lineup, with up to $175 off both 13-inch and 15-inch models.

$150 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $849.00

$150 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,049.00

Apple Watch Series 10

Amazon has the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 for $279.00, down from $399.00, as well as the 46mm GPS model for $309.00, down from $429.00. Both of these are record low prices on the Apple Watch Series 10, and they're available in numerous case colors and band styles.

$119 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm GPS) for $279.00

$119 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm GPS) for $309.00

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Amazon has introduced a new all-time low price on the Black Apple Watch Ultra 2, available for $649.99, down from $799.00. This is the first time in a few weeks that we've tracked any notable discount on the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

$149 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $649.99

Beats

Amazon this week is discounting a collection of Beats headphones and speakers, including an all-time low price on the Powerbeats Pro 2. You can get this new 2025 model for $179.95 in four colors, down from $249.99. This deal on the Powerbeats Pro 2 is being matched at Best Buy, along with a few other Beats deals.

UP TO 51% OFF
Beats Prime Day Deals

Monitors

Samsung's popular 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 (Model M80D) is down to the best price we've ever seen it on Amazon, available for $384.99, down from $699.99.

$315 OFF
Samsung 32-inch Smart Monitor M80D for $384.99

$600
Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor for $999.99

In addition to the Smart Monitor M8, Amazon has a wide array of monitors and PCs on sale from HP, Acer, Samsung, and more for Prime Day. One of the highlights is Samsung's 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor for $999.99, down from $1,599.99.

TVs

Accessories

$30 OFF
Apple Pencil Pro for $99.00

$9 OFF
AirTag 1-Pack for $19.99

$34 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $64.99

$27 OFF
13-inch iPad Air Magic Keyboard for $291.50

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

