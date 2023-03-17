Factory-Sealed Original iPhone Sells for $55,000 at Auction
A first-generation iPhone still sealed inside its box sold for $54,904 at auction, which is more than $54,000 over the original $599 price tag of the device when it was released in 2007.
The original iPhone was put up for sale by RR Auction on behalf of a former Apple employee who purchased it back when it first came out. Back in February, an original, sealed iPhone sold for over $63,000, which actually marked a sales record for a first-generation iPhone.
Unopened first generation original Apple iPhone, Model A1203, Order MA712LL/A (8GB). The box features a life-size image of the iPhone with twelve icons on the screen, indicating that it is from the earliest production (2007); a 13th icon, for iTunes, came later in the year. In brand new, factory-sealed condition. Accompanied by an AT&T bag and leaflet regarding rate plans and iPhone activation. The consignor notes that he purchased this phone upon its release in 2007, but also received one through work as an Apple employee; this spare was therefore never opened.
Other unopened original iPhones sold for $35,000 and $39,000 in 2022, so prices have been trending upward.
RR Auction also sold a an "undiscovered" Apple-1 computer for an unspecified sum, with other Apple devices and memorabilia also fetching high prices. A Macintosh Plus from Del Yocam sold for $26,590, while a Macintosh 128K prototype sold for $16,500 and an Apple Lisa sold for $81,251.
An iPhone 11 signed by Apple CEO Tim Cook sold for nearly $4,000, technical instructions annotated by Steve Jobs went for $12,500, and a Steve Jobs business card sold for $6,188.
