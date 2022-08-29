Unopened Original iPhone Sells for $35,000 at Auction

by

A sealed original iPhone made from an early production run has sold for $35,000 in a recent auction.

unsealed iphone 35k
Based on the box design, this ‌iPhone‌ was among the initial batch of original ‌iPhone‌ models sold in the first few months after the ‌iPhone‌ launched in June 2007, as the Home Screen does not include an iTunes Store icon. The iTunes Store app was initially not included on the ‌iPhone‌ and wasn't added until a few months later with the release of ‌iPhone‌ OS 1.1 in September 2007. The ‌iPhone‌ box design was subsequently updated to add the icon.

The listing doesn't offer any clues on the condition of the actual ‌iPhone‌ inside the box, but given it's still sealed, it should be in brand-new condition.

Top Rated Comments

ProfessionalFan Avatar
ProfessionalFan
40 minutes ago at 09:05 am
The iPhone 14 Pro is going to be dirt cheap in comparison. Everyone can stop complaining about that price
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mcsnee Avatar
Mcsnee
37 minutes ago at 09:09 am
And that's only part of the price... the buyer still has to sign up for a Cingular account!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
carlsson Avatar
carlsson
38 minutes ago at 09:07 am
I have a well used iPhone 3GS with dead battery. It could contain a secret message from Steve Jobs. Any takers? ;)
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bpa1093 Avatar
bpa1093
37 minutes ago at 09:08 am
Still one of the best designs, in my opinion. There was a “Wow” factor, holding one in your hand.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ghanwani Avatar
ghanwani
18 minutes ago at 09:28 am
A year ago, an NFT of this phone would have auctioned for $3.5 million.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Cameront9 Avatar
Cameront9
11 minutes ago at 09:35 am
As someone that enjoys collecting....this is pointless. $35k and you've likely gotten a phone that has a swollen battery. You can't display it except the box. You can't do anything with it. What is the point?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
