NBA App Now Shows Live Scores on iPhone's Lock Screen and Dynamic Island

by

The official NBA app for the iPhone was updated last week with support for Live Activities, allowing live scores of games to be viewed at a glance.

NBA Live Activities Feature
Live Activities is an iOS 16 feature that makes it easier to stay on top of real-time events, such as a sports game or a food delivery order. During an NBA game, a banner on the iPhone's Lock Screen shows the live score, quarter, time remaining, and other relevant information. The score is also shown in the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro models.

Apple's TV app already offered Live Activities support for NBA games, and now the functionality is available via the NBA app. The official MLB app was also updated with Live Activities support earlier this month, and it was announced last week that the NCAA March Madness app would be adding support for the feature as well. Other apps like Sports Alerts offer Live Activities integration for multiple sports leagues.

The Dynamic Island is rumored to expand to the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models later this year. Users can long press the Dynamic Island to open an expanded view with additional information for Live Activities.

The NBA app is available on the App Store. Apple has allowed third-party apps to support Live Activities since iOS 16.1 was released in October.

Image Credit: @WonNationUnder

Tag: Live Activities

Top Rated Comments

anshuvorty Avatar
anshuvorty
29 minutes ago at 09:47 am
Finally!!! Good bye Sports Alerts!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Justin Cymbal Avatar
Justin Cymbal
28 minutes ago at 09:49 am
That’s awesome!

I’m a Boston Celtics fan and I’m really looking forward to the playoffs this year

I’m glad that I’ll now be able to use the new live activities on the NBA app to keep track of scores when the playoffs start
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
20 minutes ago at 09:57 am
Oh man. This is such a nice feature. ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iphone 14 pro max deep purple feature purple

iPhone 15 Pro Launching This Year With These 11 New Features

Monday March 13, 2023 6:47 am PDT by
While the iPhone 15 lineup is around six months away, there have already been plenty of rumors about the devices. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone 15 Pro models in particular, including a titanium frame and more. Below, we have recapped 11 features rumored for iPhone 15 Pro models that are not expected to be available on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus:A17...
Read Full Article
apple mixed reality headset concept by david lewis and marcus kane

Report: Apple CEO Tim Cook Ordered Headset Launch Despite Designers Warning It Wasn't Ready

Sunday March 12, 2023 3:00 am PDT by
Apple CEO Tim Cook sided with operations chief Jeff Williams in pushing to launch a first-generation mixed-reality headset device this year, against the wishes of the company's design team, the Financial Times reports. Apple headset concept by David Lewis and Marcus Kane The timing of the mixed-reality headset's launch has apparently been a cause of considerable contention at Apple. The...
Read Full Article535 comments
mr white apple headset leaked ribbon cables

First Real-World Look at Apple Mixed-Reality Headset Parts Seemingly Shown in Leaked Images

Monday March 13, 2023 8:55 am PDT by
Images of what appear to be components for Apple's upcoming mixed-reality headset have today been shared online. The images come from a Twitter user with a protected account who has a track record for sharing accurate information about Apple components. Three of the pictures show shaped ribbon cables that contour around a user's eyes, and may be used to connect display components to a board. ...
Read Full Article113 comments
Multi Display CarPlay 1

All-New Apple CarPlay Launching This Year With These 5 New Features

Friday March 10, 2023 7:01 am PST by
At WWDC 2022 last June, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. Apple said the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with committed automakers including Acura, ...
Read Full Article
reddit app icon

Reddit Went Down Due to 'Major Outage'

Tuesday March 14, 2023 12:39 pm PDT by
Reddit is currently down for most users due to a "major outage" affecting the desktop and mobile versions of the website. Reddit's status page indicates the website is actively investigating the issue as of 12:18 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday. "Reddit is currently offline," reads a notice on the Reddit Status page. Reddit is "working to identify the issue," but there is no timeframe for a...
Read Full Article
samsung s23 ultra rear

Samsung 'Fake' Moon Shots Controversy Puts Computational Photography in the Spotlight

Monday March 13, 2023 7:07 am PDT by
Samsung's "Space Zoom" feature has come under fire amid complaints that images of the moon are being artificially enhanced to an extreme extent. Samsung introduced a 100x zoom feature with the Galaxy S20 Ultra in 2020, becoming a mainstay on recent flagship handsets from the company. Since its debut, Samsung has touted its devices' ability to take impressive pictures of the moon. Unlike...
Read Full Article171 comments
apple refurbished iphone 13

Refurbished iPhone 13 Models Now Available From Apple's U.S. Store

Monday March 13, 2023 3:53 pm PDT by
Apple today added refurbished iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max devices to its online store in the United States, offering the smartphones at a discounted price. The iPhone 13 is available starting at $619, the iPhone 13 Pro is available starting at $759, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max is available starting at $849. The iPhone 13 models initially came out in September 2021, and...
Read Full Article54 comments