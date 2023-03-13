Apple to Begin Selling AirTag Competitor Chipolo's CARD Spot for Wallets

Apple's online store will begin selling the Chipolo CARD Spot on Tuesday, March 14, according to a Chipolo spokesperson. Like the AirTag, the CARD Spot supports Apple's Find My app. The circular Chipolo ONE Spot will not be sold by Apple.



Priced at $35, the Chipolo CARD Spot is a card-shaped item tracker designed for use with wallets. The accessory allows you to easily track the location of a wallet in the Items tab of the Find My app on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple does not offer a card-shaped version of the AirTag, giving the CARD Spot a unique advantage for wallets. For additional information, read our hands-on review of the CARD Spot published last year.

Apple launched the AirTag in April 2021, and the hardware has not been updated since. Apple did refresh its AirTag accessories lineup last week.