Best Apple Deals of the Week: MagSafe Chargers Get 25% Discounts Along With Sales on iPad Mini and More

This week's best Apple-related deals include the return of 25 percent off MagSafe chargers on Verizon, all-time low prices on the iPad mini 6, and rare discounts on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro. Expercom also has an opportunity for saving on previous-generation M1 iPad Pro tablets in a sale that will end sometime next week.

MagSafe Chargers

What's the deal? Take 25% off MagSafe chargers

Take 25% off MagSafe chargers Where can I get it? Verizon

Verizon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Verizon this week returned with savings across Apple's trio of MagSafe charging accessories, including discounts we haven't tracked since the holidays. You can save 25 percent on MagSafe chargers with this sale, and no coupon is required. You can get the MagSafe Charger for $29.99, down from $39.00. The MagSafe Duo Charger is down to $96.74, from $129.00; and the MagSafe Battery Pack is down to $74.24, from $99.00.



M1 iPad Pro

What's the deal? Take up to $220 off M1 iPad Pro

Take up to $220 off M1 iPad Pro Where can I get it? Expercom

Expercom Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Expercom this week kicked off a new sale focusing on previous-generation iPad Pro models, providing up to $220 off M1 11-inch iPad Pro from 2021. This is a good chance to save money on a high-end Apple tablet, particularly given that the 2021 and 2022 iPad Pro models share an overwhelming majority of their features.



iPad mini 6

What's the deal? Take up to $109 off iPad mini 6

Take up to $109 off iPad mini 6 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

In the middle of the week Amazon began discounting nearly all models of the iPad mini 6, and some of these are still available today. Prices start at $399.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model and increase to $539.99 for 256GB Wi-Fi (an all-time low price) and $549.99 for 64GB cellular.



M1 MacBook Air

What's the deal? Take $199 off M1 MacBook Air

Take $199 off M1 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

We also tracked a deal on the 2020 M1 MacBook Air on Amazon this week, with the 256GB model down to $799.99, from $999.00. As of Friday, this notebook is only available in Space Gray at this price, so be sure to shop soon if you're interested.



13-Inch M2 MacBook Pro

What's the deal? Take $150 off M2 13-inch MacBook Pro

Take $150 off M2 13-inch MacBook Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Moving to the newer 13-inch MacBook Pro model from 2022, Amazon has this 256GB notebook on sale for $1,149.00, down from $1,299.00. While not an all-time low price, this is a solid second-best price on the computer given that it is very rare that we see deals on this one.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.