Deals: Get Apple's M2 13-Inch MacBook Pro for Up to $150 Off, Starting at $1,149

Apple's M2 13-inch MacBook Pro is seeing a pair of discounts today on Amazon for both the 256GB and 512GB models. Both of these deals are in stock and have estimated delivery dates between March 16 and March 20.

Starting with the 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro, this model has hit $1,149.00 on Amazon, down from $1,299.00. Compared to past sales, this is a second-best price on the computer. It's been months since we've seen all-time lows on this computer, so this is still a great markdown on the 2022 MacBook Pro.

Secondly, the 512GB 13-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,399.00, down from $1,499.00. This is another second-best price on the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and it's only available in Space Gray on Amazon.

