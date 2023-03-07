Deals: Low Prices Hit Apple's MagSafe Charger ($29.99), Duo Charger ($96.74), and Battery Pack ($74.24)
Following a deal on the AirPods Pro 2, Verizon is continuing its Apple-related discounts today with a trio of markdowns on the MagSafe Charger, MagSafe Duo Charger, and MagSafe Battery Pack. Verizon offers free two-day shipping and free in-store pick-up for all orders, and you don't need to be a Verizon Wireless user to take advantage of these deals.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
In total, you can save 25 percent on MagSafe chargers with this sale, and no coupon is required. You can get the MagSafe Charger for $29.99, down from $39.00. The MagSafe Duo Charger is down to $96.74, from $129.00; and the MagSafe Battery Pack is down to $74.24, from $99.00.
Besides an occasional sale at Amazon, Verizon has been one of the only retailers to consistently discount all three of these accessories over the past few months. The MagSafe Duo Charger is at the best price we've ever tracked, while the MagSafe Battery Pack and regular MagSafe Charger are just a few dollars higher than their best-ever prices, so they're still solid deals.
Don't forget to check out Verizon's deal on the AirPods Pro 2 as well, which is on sale for $199.99 at the retailer, representing savings of $49. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
Popular Stories
Apple is currently beta testing iOS 16.4, which includes a handful of new features and changes for the iPhone. Apple says the software update will be released to the public in the spring, meaning it will likely be available in March or April.
Below, we have recapped five new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16.4, including additional emoji, web push notifications, and more.
1. New...
While the iPhone 15 lineup is still around six months away, front glass panels for the devices were allegedly leaked today in a pair of videos shared on Chinese websites Bilibili and Douyin. The videos were later posted to Twitter by ShrimpApplePro and Unknownz21.
iPhone 14 Pro front glass (left) vs. iPhone 15 Pro front glass (right) via Bilibili As previously rumored, the videos appear to...
The calendar has turned to March and Apple is rumored to have at least three product announcements planned between now and the end of April, including a 15-inch MacBook Air, a new Mac Pro tower, and a new iPhone 14 color option.
Below, we have recapped what to expect from Apple this March and April based on rumors. This story was originally published in February and has been updated with new ...
It looks like we could be seeing another Apple product introduction as soon as next week, and based on rumors and the timing, it appears it might be a new iPhone color.
We're also continuing to hear rumors about the iPhone 15 lineup coming later this year and even a fourth-generation iPhone SE, so read on for all the details on these stories and more!
Sources: Apple Planning Product...
Apple's next iMac has reached an "advanced stage of development," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his newsletter today, Gurman said the new iMac will have the same 24-inch display size and color options as the current model.
The new iMac will likely include Apple's upcoming M3 chip, internal design changes, and a new manufacturing process for the stand, according to Gurman. The M3...
Apple will likely launch both an updated 13-inch MacBook Air and a larger 15-inch MacBook Air "between late spring and summer," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, he said the chips these models will use is a "big remaining question."
Gurman said it is "plausible" that at least the next 13-inch MacBook Air will be equipped with the as-yet-unannounced M3 chip, which will reportedly ...