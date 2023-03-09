Deals: Save on Apple's M1 iPad Pro With Up to $220 Off Select Models

Expercom today has a collection of previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro tablets for up to $220 off for a limited time. Expercom is one of the only retailers to offer the M1 iPad Pros at a discount in 2023, and anyone who prioritizes savings over upgraded internals should find great deals below.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Expercom. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro, this tablet is on sale for $599.00, down from $799.00. Expercom has both Silver and Space Gray models, and provides a two to four day delivery estimate.

Expercom also has the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro for $679.00, down from $899.00. It's also available in Silver and Space Gray, and comes with a two to four day delivery estimate.

The 2021 and 2022 iPad Pro models share an overwhelming majority of their features, so those investing in a 2021/M1 model to save money shouldn't find much that they would be missing out on in the 2022/M2 models. The central advantages on the 2022 tablets come down to the upgraded M2 chip with a 15 percent faster CPU and 35 percent faster GPU, ProRes video recording, and Apple Pencil hover.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.