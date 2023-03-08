Deals: Get Apple's M1 MacBook Air for Best-Ever Price of $799.99 ($199 Off)

Apple's 2020 M1 MacBook Air has hit its best-ever price on Amazon today, with the 256GB model on sale for $799.99, down from $999.00. Silver and Gold colors are available at this price, and the former color has a quicker shipping estimate of March 14-15.

This version of the MacBook Air sports a tapered design and does not have the updated chassis of the newer M2 MacBook Air models. It has the M1 chip and a 13-inch Retina display, and today's sale matches the previous all-time low price seen on Amazon for the computer.

