Standard iPhone 15 Models to Lack ProMotion and Always-On Display Features

by

Apple's standard iPhone 15 models will not be equipped with an LPTO display, suggesting that the devices will continue to lack ProMotion support and an always-on display option like Apple's Pro models have.

iPhone 15 General Mock Feature
Last year's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models used updated low-power display backlighting that supports ProMotion refresh rates that range from 1Hz to 120Hz. The refresh rate of the display adapts to what's happening on-screen, with lower rates used for static content and higher rates reserved for motion like games and video for a smoother, more responsive experience.

According to an industry source cited by news aggregator account "yeux1122" on the Korean Naver blog, just like last year, only the Pro models in the iPhone 15 series will be equipped with the LPTO panels required for ProMotion, indicating that the feature will remain exclusive to Apple's higher-end models. From the machine-translated blog post:

Apple is said to have already made arrangements to deliver iPhone 15 series display panels to domestic companies, and will soon finalize details and prepare for mass production. What is confirmed here is that only the Pro Series will have a specification that supports LTPO 120 refresh rate, with the basic regular Plus model not having it in its requirements.

If accurate, unfortunately this means that the always-on display option will also remain a Pro-exclusive feature, since it is the 1Hz refresh rate capability of the updated LPTO panels that enables an idle Lock Screen to stay visible without significantly impacting battery.

The Naver blog's industry source corroborates the thinking of respected display analyst Ross Young, who in September 2022 said that while he expects Dynamic Island to feature on all iPhone 15 models, production scale constraints will likely prohibit Apple from bringing LPTO panels to the entire iPhone 15 series.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's China-based supplier BOE, which has won orders for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, will not have production capacity for mass shipments of LTPO displays for high-end iPhones until 2024 at the earliest.

On the plus side, all iPhone 15 models will be equipped with a more power-efficient OLED display driver chip manufactured based on a 28nm process, compared to 40nm for current models, according to one report. The primary benefit of the 28nm chip would be reduced power consumption, which could contribute to longer battery life for iPhone 15 models.

For the latest rumors about the iPhone 15 lineup, read our roundups linked below.

Related Roundups: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro
Tag: ProMotion
Related Forum: iPhone

Popular Stories

iOS 16

iOS 16.4 for iPhone Coming Soon With These 5 New Features

Saturday March 4, 2023 10:39 am PST by
Apple is currently beta testing iOS 16.4, which includes a handful of new features and changes for the iPhone. Apple says the software update will be released to the public in the spring, meaning it will likely be available in March or April. Below, we have recapped five new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16.4, including additional emoji, web push notifications, and more. 1. New...
Read Full Article
iPhone 15 Pro Front Glass Panel Leak

iPhone 15 Pro Front Glass Leak Reveals Ultra-Thin Bezels Around Display

Sunday March 5, 2023 9:00 am PST by
While the iPhone 15 lineup is still around six months away, front glass panels for the devices were allegedly leaked today in a pair of videos shared on Chinese websites Bilibili and Douyin. The videos were later posted to Twitter by ShrimpApplePro and Unknownz21. iPhone 14 Pro front glass (left) vs. iPhone 15 Pro front glass (right) via Bilibili As previously rumored, the videos appear to...
Read Full Article144 comments
Mac Pro Fifteen Inch Air Yellow iphone 14 Triptych Feature

Rumor Recap: New Apple Products to Expect in March to April, Including Yellow iPhone 14

Friday March 3, 2023 1:02 pm PST by
The calendar has turned to March and Apple is rumored to have at least three product announcements planned between now and the end of April, including a 15-inch MacBook Air, a new Mac Pro tower, and a new iPhone 14 color option. Below, we have recapped what to expect from Apple this March and April based on rumors. This story was originally published in February and has been updated with new ...
Read Full Article166 comments
top stories 4mar2023

Top Stories: Yellow iPhone 14 Next Week?, iPhone SE 4 and iPhone 15 Rumors, and More

Saturday March 4, 2023 6:00 am PST by
It looks like we could be seeing another Apple product introduction as soon as next week, and based on rumors and the timing, it appears it might be a new iPhone color. We're also continuing to hear rumors about the iPhone 15 lineup coming later this year and even a fourth-generation iPhone SE, so read on for all the details on these stories and more! Sources: Apple Planning Product...
Read Full Article34 comments
Hello Tim Cook iMac

New iMac Reportedly in Advanced Stage of Development

Sunday March 5, 2023 6:56 am PST by
Apple's next iMac has reached an "advanced stage of development," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his newsletter today, Gurman said the new iMac will have the same 24-inch display size and color options as the current model. The new iMac will likely include Apple's upcoming M3 chip, internal design changes, and a new manufacturing process for the stand, according to Gurman. The M3...
Read Full Article212 comments
MacBook Air Multiple Sizes Feature

Gurman: New 13-Inch and 15-Inch MacBook Airs Likely to Launch by Summer

Sunday March 5, 2023 7:38 am PST by
Apple will likely launch both an updated 13-inch MacBook Air and a larger 15-inch MacBook Air "between late spring and summer," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, he said the chips these models will use is a "big remaining question." Gurman said it is "plausible" that at least the next 13-inch MacBook Air will be equipped with the as-yet-unannounced M3 chip, which will reportedly ...
Read Full Article139 comments