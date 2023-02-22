iPhone 15 Lineup Rumored to Feature More Power-Efficient OLED Displays

iPhone 15 models will be equipped with a more power-efficient OLED display driver chip manufactured based on a 28nm process, compared to 40nm for current models, according to a report today from Taiwan's Economic Daily News.



The primary benefit of the 28nm chip would be reduced power consumption, which could contribute to longer battery life for iPhone 15 models.

While no major display upgrades have been rumored for the next iPhones, the Dynamic Island is expected to expand to the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The bezels around the display are also expected to be thinner on the iPhone 15 Pro models, which could give those devices a similar appearance as the Apple Watch Series 8.

For the latest rumors about the iPhone 15 lineup, read our roundups linked below.