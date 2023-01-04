Kuo: Apple Picks BOE for Initial Order of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Displays, Could Potentially Overtake Samsung as Leading Supplier

Apple has placed orders with display supplier BOE for the iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro for the second half of 2023, with the supplier potentially overtaking Samsung as the iPhone's largest display provider by 2024.



Writing in his Medium blog, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says BOE has beaten Samsung for orders for the upcoming ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro, and that by 2024, BOE will start mass shipments of high-end LTPO displays for the ‌iPhone‌, making it the largest display supplier.



BOE has beaten Samsung and secured most 2H23 new iPhone 15 and 15 Plus display orders. If development and production proceed smoothly over the next few months, BOE will become the largest display supplier for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, with a market share of around 70% (compared to Samsung's 30%). BOE is expected to start mass shipments of LTPO displays for high-end iPhones in 2024, with Samsung and LG Display also being suppliers. If BOE can obtain orders for 20–30% of the 2H24 high-end iPhone LTPO displays and maintain a market share of around 70% for 2H24 low-end iPhone displays, then BOE will likely become the largest supplier of displays for the new iPhone in 2H24.

BOE has had unsuccessful attempts in the past to become a more prominent player in Apple's supply chain after reportedly failing product validation tests. Until now, Samsung has been Apple's largest display supplier, including for the iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, which required more advanced manufacturing thanks to the pill-shaped display cutout.