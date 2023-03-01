Apple Increases Trade-In Values for Select iPhones, iPads and Macs

Apple today announced increased trade-in values for a limited number of older iPhone models in an effort to encourage customers to upgrade to the iPhone 14 lineup.



Trade-in values have gone up for the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus, with the new pricing listed below.

‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max: Up to $600 (vs. $570)

‌iPhone 13 Pro‌: Up to $500 (vs. $470)

iPhone 13: Up to $400 (No Change)

‌iPhone 13‌ mini: Up to $350 (No Change)

iPhone SE 3rd generation: Up to $160 (Newly Added)

‌iPhone 12 Pro Max‌: Up to $420 (vs. $400)

iPhone 12 Pro: Up to $330 (No Change)

‌iPhone 12‌: Up to $300 (No Change)

iPhone 12 mini: Up to $250 (No Change)

‌iPhone SE‌ (2nd generation): Up to $100 (No Change)

iPhone 11 Pro Max: Up to $280 (No Change)

‌iPhone‌ 11 Pro: Up to $230 (No Change)

‌iPhone‌ 11: Up to $200 (No Change)

‌iPhone‌ XS Max: Up to $200 (No Change)

‌iPhone‌ XS: Up to $160 (No Change)

‌iPhone‌ XR: Up to $150 (No Change)

‌iPhone‌ X: Up to $130 (No Change)

‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus: Up to $100 (No Change)

‌iPhone‌ 8: Up to $75 (No Change)

‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus: Up to $60 (vs. $50)

‌iPhone‌ 7: Up to $40 (No Change)

There have also been some minor tweaks to iPad and Mac trade-in values.

iPad

iPad Pro: Up to $445 (No Change)

iPad Air: Up to $320 (vs. $230)

‌iPad‌: Up to $165 (vs. $160)

iPad mini: Up to $240 (No Change)

Mac

MacBook Pro: Up to $730 (vs. $670)

MacBook Air: Up to $515 (vs. $460)

MacBook: Up to $125 (vs. $110)

iMac Pro: Up to $575 (vs. $600)

‌iMac‌: Up to $570 (vs. $530)

Mac Pro: Up to $1,250 (No Change)

Mac mini: Up to $375 (vs. $340)

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 7: Up to $165 (vs. $160)

Apple Watch Series 6: Up to $105 (No Change)

Apple Watch SE: Up to $70 (vs. $65)

Apple Watch Series 5: Up to $80 (vs. $75)

Apple Watch Series 4: Up to $50 (vs. $45)

Note that while trade-in value have gone up, many of these prices are still lower than 2022 prices as Apple decreased trade-in values back in January.

A full list of trade-in values, including those for Android smartphones, cis available on Apple's trade-in website.