Apple TV+ Thriller Film 'Tetris' Recounts 'Unbelievable Story' Behind Video Game: Watch the Trailer Now

Apple this week released the trailer for its upcoming thriller film "Tetris," inspired by the true story of how the video game became a worldwide sensation. The film will be available to stream on Apple TV+ around the world starting March 31.

"Tetris" stars Taron Egerton as Henk Rogers, who traveled to the Soviet Union in 1989 and resolved a rights dispute that ultimately led to Nintendo licensing Tetris for the Game Boy console and the game becoming a smash hit globally.

"Based on a true story, 'Tetris' is a Cold War–era thriller on steroids, with double-crossing villains, unlikely heroes and a nail-biting race to the finish," said Apple. The film is directed by Jon S. Baird based on a script written by Noah Pink.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 per month or $69 annually following a price increase last year. The streaming service is available in the Apple TV app across several devices and platforms, including but not limited to the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV box, PS5, Xbox Series X, Roku and Amazon Fire TV streaming sticks, and select smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, and Vizio. Apple TV+ content can also be streamed on the web at tv.apple.com.