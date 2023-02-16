iOS 16.4 Beta Adds New Emoji Like Donkey, Jellyfish, Pink Heart, Hyacinth, Ginger, Goose, Shaking Face and More

The iOS 16.4 beta that was released today introduces new Unicode 15 emoji characters, adding new emoji options for the first time in more than a year.



New emoji characters include shaking face, pink heart, light blue heart, donkey, moose, goose, wing, jellyfish, hyacinth, pea pod, ginger, flute, maracas, black bird, and more.

These new emoji options were first proposed in July 2022 and then were released in the new Unicode standard in September 2022. It often takes Apple several months to implement new emoji characters because the company's designers need to create the icons based on the information provided by the Unicode Consortium.

The emoji characters are available in the iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, watchOS 9.4, and macOS Ventura 13.3 betas, which can be downloaded by developers. Apple will likely make a public beta available in the near future, but it will likely be several weeks before the software updates see an official release.