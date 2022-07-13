31 New Emojis Proposed to Join iOS and Android

by

Up to 31 new emojis could come to iOS and Android next year, including a shaking face, pushing hands, and a pink heart.

Emojipedia News Emoji 2022 2023 Header Emojipedia
The Unicode Consortium is currently considering the range of new emojis for Emoji 15. A light blue heart, grey Heart, donkey, moose, black bird, jellyfish, hair pick, maracas, flute, folding hand fan, pea pod, hyacinth, ginger, goose, wing, and a Khanda are among potential new additions.

The final designs will vary based on what major companies like Apple and Google choose, but Emojipedia has created sample illustrations of the candidate emojis:

Emojipedia Sample Images Emoji 15 July 2022 1
Each Emoji is subject to change prior to final approval as the new additions remain at the draft stage. The Unicode Consortium will finalize the list of new emojis in September, but in recent years most draft candidates have been accepted as expected.

Following confirmation, Apple will need to release new versions of watchOS, iOS, iPadOS, and macOS to support the new emojis. This is expected to occur early next year.

Tag: Emoji

Top Rated Comments

Piplodocus Avatar
Piplodocus
28 minutes ago at 05:17 am
The more emojis get added, the harder it gets to find the one I want... ?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
infinitejest Avatar
infinitejest
24 minutes ago at 05:22 am
When does it just become too much?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cmChimera Avatar
cmChimera
30 minutes ago at 05:16 am
I thought the ginger was a facehugger.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JosephAW Avatar
JosephAW
27 minutes ago at 05:19 am
Star Wars Rebel Alliance symbol?:rolleyes:
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
theob05 Avatar
theob05
24 minutes ago at 05:21 am

How many of these stupid things can be made?
??
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BlairMALL Avatar
BlairMALL
12 minutes ago at 05:34 am

What % of available emoji have you ever used? My guess is I am well under 5%.

That being said thank god they finally made a ginger emoji, I was getting suicidal over its repeated omission. /s
They waited so long for the ginger emoji, that I am no longer a ginger...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

