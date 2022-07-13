31 New Emojis Proposed to Join iOS and Android

Up to 31 new emojis could come to iOS and Android next year, including a shaking face, pushing hands, and a pink heart.



The Unicode Consortium is currently considering the range of new emojis for Emoji 15. A light blue heart, grey Heart, donkey, moose, black bird, jellyfish, hair pick, maracas, flute, folding hand fan, pea pod, hyacinth, ginger, goose, wing, and a Khanda are among potential new additions.

The final designs will vary based on what major companies like Apple and Google choose, but Emojipedia has created sample illustrations of the candidate emojis:



Each Emoji is subject to change prior to final approval as the new additions remain at the draft stage. The Unicode Consortium will finalize the list of new emojis in September, but in recent years most draft candidates have been accepted as expected.

Following confirmation, Apple will need to release new versions of watchOS, iOS, iPadOS, and macOS to support the new emojis. This is expected to occur early next year.