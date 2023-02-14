Only 50% of iPhone Casings Made in India Meet Apple's Quality Standards
Apple is facing difficulties scaling up its production operations in India amid poor component yields and slow progress, the Financial Times reports.
The company is apparently contending with immense difficulties in ramping up production in the country. At a factory in Hosur run by Apple supplier Tata that manufactures iPhone casings, only one in every two components coming off the production line "is in good enough shape" to be sent forward to assembly at Foxconn. The 50 percent yield is particularly low for almost any production operation and works against Apple's "zero-defect" manufacturing and environmental goals.
Former Apple engineers told the Financial Times that Chinese iPhone suppliers and government officials have a "whatever it takes" approach to win iPhone orders, describing how work was often completed weeks ahead of schedule at "inexplicable speed." Operations in India, on the other hand, are not running at this space. "There just isn't a sense of urgency," one Apple engineer remarked.
Apple is apparently focused on a long term plan to improve manufacturing proficiency in the country. The company has sent product designers and engineers from California and China to factories in southern India to train locals and help set up production operations, according to four individuals who purport to be familiar with the matter.
Apple began producing entry-level iPhone models, starting with the iPhone SE, in India in 2017. Last year, Apple significantly stepped up its production in India, building some iPhone 14 models in the country within weeks of their launch in China.
Tata is said to have ambitions to become a full-service Apple supplier in the future and is in talks to take over a troubled Wistron iPhone assembly plant in Karnataka. Apple's long-term plan to diversify its global supply chain continues.
Popular Stories
The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro's USB-C port and accompanying charging cables will feature a Lightning-like authenticator chip, potentially limiting their functionality with Apple-unapproved accessories, a rumor shared on Weibo suggests.
The rumor declares that Apple has developed its own variant of USB-C for this year's iPhone 15 lineup and comes from a user who claims to be an integrated...
Apple has previously announced several upcoming iOS features that are expected to be added to the iPhone this year. Some of the features could be introduced with iOS 16.4, which should enter beta testing soon, while others will arrive later in the year.
Below, we have recapped five new iOS features that are expected to launch in 2023, such as an Apple Pay Later financing option for purchases ...
Apple is working on a major change to Siri that will move away from the "Hey Siri" trigger phrase currently required to invoke the virtual assistant hands-free, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In a recent edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is working on a way for Siri to be able to understand and respond to commands without the need to use "Hey Siri" as a...
Apple today released iOS 16.3.1, a minor update for the iOS 16 operating system that first came out in September. iOS 16.3.1 comes over two weeks after the launch of iOS 16.3, an update that added Security Keys for Apple ID and support for the new HomePod.
iOS 16.3.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update....
Apple released iOS 16.3 in late January following nearly six weeks of beta testing. The software update is available for the iPhone 8 and newer, and while it is a relatively minor update, it still includes a handful of new features, changes, and bug fixes.
Below, we've recapped new features in iOS 16.3, including support for physical security keys as a two-factor authentication option for...
February has been a relatively quiet month for Apple so far beyond the new HomePod arriving to customers, but things should pick up soon. Apple is rumored to have at least three new product announcements planned for the period of March through June, including a new Mac Pro, a 15-inch MacBook Air, and its long-awaited AR/VR headset. Apple often introduces a new iPhone color or two in the spring...
In June 2022, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more.
Apple says the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with at least 14 automakers committed so far.
Comm...
Apple today added refurbished iPad mini 6 and 2021 iPad Pro models to its online refurbished store, offering the tablets at a discounted price for the first time.
Pricing on the iPad mini 6 starts at $419 for the 64GB model, an $80 discount off of the original $499 starting price tag. Apple is offering multiple color options, with a 256GB model also available for $549, a $100 discount....