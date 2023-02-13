Apple's Former Design Chief Jony Ive Designs Emblem for Coronation of King Charles III

Former Apple design chief Sir Jony Ive's latest project, the official emblem of the coronation of King Charles III, has been unveiled by Buckingham Palace.



The image depicts flowers forming the shape of St. Edward's crown, which will be used during the coronation. Ive chose roses, thistles, daffodils, and shamrocks because they are icons from across the United Kingdom. He attempted to convey the "optimism of spring" and the King's love of nature.

Ive was Apple's chief design officer from 1997 until 2019, when he departed to found LoveFrom with fellow Apple designer Marc Newson. In 2021, LoveFrom designed the "Terra Carta Seal," a special award for King Charles, who served as Prince of Wales at the time, to bestow upon companies that are leaders in creating sustainable markets.

When Ive left Apple, Apple signed a multiyear contract with him that was valued at more than $100 million. Under the terms, Apple was LoveFrom's primary client, but the deal came to an end last year. Ive has said that his design process at LoveFrom is the same as it was at Apple.

Ive's logo is set to be used for events over the coronation long weekend in the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in May.