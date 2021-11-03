Jony Ive's LoveFrom Designs Award for Companies With Sustainable Practices

Jony Ive's design firm LoveFrom has created a special award that's meant to be bestowed on companies that are leaders in creating sustainable markets, reports Wallpaper.



The "Terra Carta Seal" designed by LoveFrom was made in partnership with the Sustainable Markets Initiative headed by the UK's Prince Charles. The Terra Carta is a charter that provides a roadmap for businesses to build a sustainable future by harnessing the power of Nature.

Ive's Terra Carta Seal is meant to embody the Terra Carta values, which includes reuniting "people and planet, by giving fundamental rights and value to Nature." The design features oak leaves, acorns, ferns, magnolia flowers, and phlox, along with various birds, butterflies, and bees.

The Seal also has wording that uses a special LoveFrom Serif font that is not commercially available and was made exclusively for LoveFrom projects. Ive said that the typeface was designed for LoveFrom's "friends," but that it worked well for the Terra Carta. There are digital versions of the seal, along with a paper version.

"We spent all this time creating a typeface that we would use for our identity: we didn't want a logo, we wanted something far more modest, more similar to a dialogue," says Ive of creating the LoveFrom Serif, inspired by John Baskerville's letterforms and based on studies of his original punches and matrices. "We thought we would use this typeface for our friends; we couldn't think of a better way to take advantage of a few years of work around the Terra Carta, and I think it works really quite well. You can see the typography is clearly central to the seal, but I was seduced by the gentle, slightly anarchic dominance of the natural references."

Other inspirations included the sacred geometry of nature and works from William Morris, Josef Frank, Nick Knight, and Christopher Marley. "We have reinforced the resilience and fertility of nature by allowing these natural elements to gently take control of the image," Ive told Wallpaper. "This is a visually lush celebration of the power of nature, and far from being superficial decoration, these natural forms are what gives the design life."



Ive said that he is designing at LoveFrom the way he designed at Apple.

"For decades at Apple, one of my preoccupations has been this idea that if we have discipline in our thinking practice we hold ourselves accountable with our thinking, and the result is that we can be light with our implementation. This really has become such a central part to the way that we see problems and the way that we practice."

L'Oreal, Siemens Energy, and AstraZeneca have been awarded the inaugural Terra Carta Seal for committing to accelerated actions to limit global warming to to 1.5°C by 2050. The Terra Carta Seal will be awarded to different companies on an annual basis.

Ive departed from Apple in 2019 to found LoveFrom alongside fellow designer Marc Newson. At the time, Apple said that Ive would continue to be involved in design at Apple and that it would be one of LoveFrom's primary clients. LoveFrom has also worked with Airbnb and Ferrari.