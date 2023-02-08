Netflix Cracking Down on Password Sharing in Four More Countries, Including Canada

Netflix today announced an expansion of its crackdown on password sharing, with the streaming service putting a stop to multi-household account use in Canada, New Zealand, Spain, and Portugal.

netflix1
In these countries, people who share an account with those who do not live with them will need to pay for an "extra member." Prices are as follows:

  • Canada - $7.99 CAD
  • New Zealand - $7.99 NZD
  • Portugal - 3.99 euros
  • Spain - 5.99 euros

Prices are per person, with up to two additional people able to be added to an existing Netflix Standard or Premium plan. The extra price will provide each person with a profile, personalized recommendations, login, and password. Alternatively, people who share a Netflix account with someone outside of their household at the current time can transfer a profile to a separate paid Netflix account.

Netflix will require customers to set up a primary location, ensuring that anyone who lives in the household can use the Netflix account. Netflix says it will still be possible for subscribers to watch content while traveling, which is done through passcodes that provide temporary access.

According to Netflix, more than 100 million households are sharing accounts, which impacts its "ability to invest in great new TV and films." The company says that a Netflix account is "intended for one household," a rule that the company first started enforcing last year.

Netflix has already been testing restrictions for multi-household account access in several countries in Latin America, and it said in a Q4 earnings results release that it plans to enforce rules against password sharing more broadly in 2023.

Password sharing rules will be enforced through IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity. So far, Netflix has not made any announcements in the United States, but the company is well aware that it will not be a "universally popular move," as it said it is anticipating "a bit of a cancel reaction" as the crackdown continues. Given that pricing for an additional person is $7.99 in New Zealand and Canada, Netflix could eventually implement a similar add-on price in the United States.

While the Netflix terms of service have never explicitly allowed for multi-household password sharing, Netflix looked the other way for so long that implementing fees for offering account access to friends and family is likely to upset some subscribers.

Netflix's plan pricing also doesn't help, as subscribers pay for watching on multiple devices. With the Premium plan, for example, Netflix provides Ultra HD 4K streaming and support for watching on four devices simultaneously, now with the caveat that everyone watching has to be in the same home.

Top Rated Comments

Nermal Avatar
Nermal
9 minutes ago at 12:06 pm

Bizarre people think its OK to share a $15 netflix account with their entire family all over the US
Netflix has previously implied that it's fine (e.g. a Premium account allows watching on four computers at once, therefore people watch it on four computers at once) and has even encouraged it in the past (the infamous "love is sharing a password" tweet). Whether it's right or wrong, I wouldn't call it "bizarre".
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hsoj1006 Avatar
hsoj1006
6 minutes ago at 12:09 pm

Good.

You can't share your Theater tickets and you can't share traditional cable. Bizarre people think its OK to share a $15 netflix account with their entire family all over the US and complain when their favorite show gets cancelled.
You must be fun at parties
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Born Again Avatar
Born Again
8 minutes ago at 12:08 pm
Time to pay up cheapskates.

Sharing passwords is a crime.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
18 minutes ago at 11:57 am
Jeez, just do it already. I'm tired of seeing articles everywhere about this – either they are or they are not. Get on with it, rip the Band-Aid off if this is your plan.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hsoj1006 Avatar
hsoj1006
5 minutes ago at 12:11 pm

Time to pay up cheapskates.

Sharing passwords is a crime.
A crime? LOL. Hokay. It isn't, but hokay.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jonnysods Avatar
jonnysods
18 minutes ago at 11:57 am
Bold move. I already got our own account again to save my father in law any hassles.

Something else I noticed they had done was degrade the quality of the stream on Netlfix when using from another IP from the main user. It's a theory I have, because as soon as I got my own account it was clear as day again.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

