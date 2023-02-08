Google Maps to Offer Turn-by-Turn Directions in iPhone's Dynamic Island

Google today announced that its Maps app will support Live Activities in the coming months, providing iPhone users with access to turn-by-turn directions on the Lock Screen and in the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Live Activities integration will allow users to receive real-time ETAs and directions for driving, biking, walking, public transit, and other forms of navigation via Google Maps, without having to unlock their iPhone and open the app.

Introduced with iOS 16, Live Activities are essentially live notifications on the Lock Screen that make it easier to stay on top of real-time events, such as a sports game or a food delivery order. Live Activities also integrate with the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro models, providing at-a-glance information at the top of the screen. Users can long press the Dynamic Island to open an expanded view with additional information.

Apple Maps has supported Live Activities since iOS 16 was released, while third-party apps have been able to support the feature since iOS 16.1.

Google has yet to share a screenshot showing what its Live Activity will look like.

