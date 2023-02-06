Apple Rumored to Release Beats Fit Pro in New Colors

Apple plans to release Beats Fit Pro in new Volt Yellow, Coral Pink, and Tidal Blue colors, according to leaker @Jioriku. We have also spotted listings for the new colors on several Apple reseller websites in Europe, but images are not available yet.



First released in November 2021, the Beats Fit Pro feature flexible wingtips for a more secure fit in the ear. The fitness-oriented earbuds have a similar design and features as the AirPods Pro, including silicone ear tips, active noise cancellation with a "Transparency" mode, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, an H1 chip for one-tap pairing and automatic switching between Apple devices, hands-free "Hey Siri" support, and more.

Beats Fit Pro are currently available in Beats Black, Beats White, Stone Purple, and Sage Gray color options for $199.99, and the new colors would likely be sold for the same price. It is unclear exactly when the new colors would be released.

For more details about the Beats Fit Pro, check out our hands-on coverage from 2021.