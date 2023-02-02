Apple Shares 30-Minute 'Shot on iPhone 14 Pro' Film

Apple today continued with its ongoing "Shot on iPhone" series, sharing a 30-minute film from Indian film director Vishal Bhardwaj. The movie was shot entirely on Apple's latest flagship smartphone, the iPhone 14 Pro.

The short film, called "Fursat," is described as a "magical story about a man so obsessed with controlling the future that he risks losing what he holds most precious in the present." It stars Ishaan and Wamiqa Gabbi, two popular Indian actors.

Apple has partnered with film directors in the past to showcase the capabilities of its smartphones in professional film settings. The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models feature a 48-megapixel Wide lens and offer a new Action Mode with smooth-looking video that ignores shaking, motion, and vibrations.