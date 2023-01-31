Apple Working on 20.5-Inch All-Screen Foldable Notebook for 2025

Apple is developing a 20.5-inch foldable notebook that could be released as soon as 2025, according to information shared today by display analyst Ross Young.



Young shared the details in a tweet disputing a recent iPad rumor from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said that Apple was developing a foldable iPad for 2024. So far, both Young and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman have said they see no signs of a foldable tablet that's coming next year.

The rumor about an all-screen foldable MacBook is not exactly new, as Young shared similar information back in February 2022. Young at the time said that Apple was discussing foldable notebooks with displays around 20 inches in size with its suppliers.

Based on today's report, Apple is still pursuing some kind of foldable notebook product, which would feature a full-size on-screen keyboard when folded, or the option to use it with an external keyboard when unfolded. Young previously said that it would be an all-new product category for Apple.

Have heard about a 20.5” foldable notebook for 2025, but nothing about a foldable iPad for 2024. Maybe this is just good PR for the hinge company… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 31, 2023

The dual display design would differ from current Mac notebooks that are foldable, as those machines feature a single display paired with a keyboard and trackpad. It has been unclear whether the rumored 20-inch foldable would be positioned as an ‌iPad‌, Mac, or something new entirely, but so far multiple sources seem to think 2024 is too early for some kind of foldable.