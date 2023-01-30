Kuo: Apple to Release Foldable iPad With Carbon Fiber Kickstand in 2024

Apple will launch a foldable iPad with a carbon fiber kickstand next year, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



In a series of tweets, Kuo said he expects an "all-new design foldable ‌iPad‌" to be the next big product launch in the ‌iPad‌ lineup, with no major ‌iPad‌ releases in the next nine to 12 months.

The analyst's latest survey indicates that a carbon fiber material will be used for the ‌iPad‌'s kickstand to make it light and durable. Chinese polishing and bonding supplier Anjie Technology will be the new beneficiary of the foldable ‌iPad‌, said Kuo.

More to follow...