Apple to Launch Foldable iPad in 2024, Claims Analyst

Before creating a foldable iPhone, Apple plans to enter the foldable market with a foldable iPad in 2024, according to analysts at CCS Insight (via CNBC).



According to the analysts, Apple plans to use a foldable ‌iPad‌ in 2024 as a practice run for foldable technology before adopting it on the ‌iPhone‌. Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight, said in an interview with CNBC that it "doesn't make sense for Apple to make a foldable ‌iPhone‌" in the current landscape. "We think they will shun that trend and probably dip a toe in the water with a foldable ‌iPad‌," he added.

Apple is testing a foldable ‌iPad‌ display that's around 20-inches in size, according to reliable display analyst Ross Young, who expects the device to hit the market in 2026 or 2027. Foldable devices have grown in popularity over the years, with companies like Samsung having released multiple iterations of foldable devices.

Apple is said to be working with LG to create an ultra-thin cover glass that could be used on the company's foldable products. The exact form factor of a foldable ‌iPad‌, including whether it would be a hybrid between an ‌iPhone‌ and an ‌iPad‌, remains unclear.