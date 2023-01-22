Apple 'Playing Hard-Ball' in Appeal Against UK's Investigation Into Platform Restrictions

by

Apple has filed an appeal against an investigation by the UK's competition authority into the company's dominance of mobile browsers and restrictions on cloud gaming (via Reuters).

app store blue banner uk fixed
In November, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched a market investigation reference into Apple and Google's cloud gaming and mobile browser restrictions. The CMA has examined Apple and Google's "effective duopoly" that allows the companies to "exercise a stranglehold over these markets" for almost a year.

In a notice filed with the Competition Appeal Tribunal earlier this week, lawyers representing Apple said that the CMA's investigation should be reviewed and quashed, claiming that the regulator had missed timing requirements. The investigation was required to end within 18 months and Apple seemingly believes this timeline cannot be adhered to, providing grounds for it to be reevaluated entirely.

As noted by tech regulation expert Zach Meyers, "Apple's complaints are purely about procedural niceties" and this "suggests that Apple wants to play hard-ball." App developer and an intellectual property activist Florian Mueller believes that "this appeal could go either way."

The CMA responded to the appeal insisting that it would defend its position and continue its investigation in line with the statutory timetable. A statement from the CMA added "We opened this investigation to make sure that UK consumers get a better choice of mobile web services and that UK developers can invest in innovative mobile content and services."

The CMA's investigation into Apple uses high-level powers to request extensive information from Apple to draw conclusions and implement legally binding remedies, which could include orders that require Apple to make material changes to its practices. A preliminary hearing on Apple's appeal will be held on Tuesday, 24 January.

Apple's ecosystem is increasingly coming under intense scrutiny by governments around the world, including in the United States, Japan, South Korea, the European Union, and more, with a clear appetite from global regulators to explore big tech's stances on issues like App Store policies, app sideloading, and interoperability.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: Google, Antitrust, United Kingdom

Popular Stories

AirPods 3 New Firmware Feature

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max

Wednesday January 18, 2023 12:44 pm PST by
Apple today introduced new 5B59 firmware for the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3, the original AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Max, up from the 5B58 firmware that was released in November. Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods‌, but the company does maintain a support document with release information. There is no...
Read Full Article100 comments
iOS 16

iOS 16.3 for iPhone Launching Next Week With These 4 New Features

Friday January 20, 2023 11:43 am PST by
In a recent press release, Apple confirmed that iOS 16.3 will be released to the public next week. The software update will be available for the iPhone 8 and newer and includes a handful of new features, changes, and bug fixes. Below, we've recapped bigger features in iOS 16.3, including support for physical security keys as a two-factor authentication option for Apple ID accounts, worldwide ...
Read Full Article
Apple Park View

Apple Breaks 13-Year Tradition by Announcing New Products in January

Friday January 20, 2023 2:59 am PST by
Apple this week broke a tradition it has maintained for the past 13 years by announcing new products in the first month of the year. This week, Apple unexpectedly announced several new products, including updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros powered by M2 Pro and M2 Max, a new Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro, and an updated HomePod. As it has occasionally done, Apple announced the latest...
Read Full Article
m2 mac mini screen feature

First Geekbench Scores for New Mac Mini With M2 Pro Surface, Beats M1 Max

Thursday January 19, 2023 2:28 am PST by
Geekbench scores for the newly announced Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro chips have revealed a significant increase in performance compared to the previous-generation Mac mini and previous M1 Pro and M1 Max devices. The scores reveal that the Mac mini with M2 Pro achieved a single-core score of 1,952 and a multi-core score of 15,013 for a configuration with 16GB of unified memory. For...
Read Full Article274 comments
iOS 16

iOS 16.3 Coming Next Week: Here's What's New

Wednesday January 18, 2023 6:32 am PST by
Apple announced today that iOS 16.3 will be available for iPhone customers next week, bringing just a few new features and enhancements to iPhone customers around the world. In a press release today announcing new Apple Watch bands, Apple said iOS 16.3 will be available next week as a requirement for a new iOS 16 wallpaper. Alongside iOS 16.3, we also expect iPadOS 16.3, watchOS 9.3, and...
Read Full Article63 comments
M2 Pro and Max Feature

Benchmark Results Reveal Graphics Performance of M2 Pro and M2 Max Chips

Friday January 20, 2023 7:48 am PST by
The first graphics-focused benchmark results have surfaced for Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, offering a closer look at GPU performance improvements. Metal scores on Geekbench reveal that the M2 Pro with a 19-core GPU and M2 Max with a 38-core GPU in the new MacBook Pros offer around 30% faster graphics performance over the M1 Pro and M1 Max, in line with Apple's advertised claims. The...
Read Full Article172 comments
M2 Mini MacBook Pros HomePod Unity Apple Watch Feature 1

Apple Announcements Recap: New MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, HomePod, and More

Thursday January 19, 2023 9:07 am PST by
Apple made some rare January product announcements this week, introducing updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, an updated Mac mini, a second-generation full-size HomePod, and a new Unity band for the Apple Watch in celebration of Black History Month. Apple also revealed that iOS 16.3 will be released to the public next week. A recap of Apple's announcements is available below for...
Read Full Article39 comments
HomePod 2023

Hands-On Experience of New HomePod Reveals 'Exquisite' Audio Quality

Friday January 20, 2023 1:23 am PST by
One of the first hands-on experiences with the new second-generation HomePod has offered new details on the latest smart speaker's quality and performance compared to the original HomePod launched in 2018. TechRadar's Lance Ulanoff had the chance to listen to the new HomePod during a listening session by Apple for members of the media and shared his experience with the speaker. According ...
Read Full Article199 comments