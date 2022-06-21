'Brutal Battle' Expected as Regulators Close in on Apple Around the World

by

Experts anticipate a "brutal battle" between Apple and global regulators amid concerns about how the company may "exaggerate" its privacy and security claims for commercial gain and curtail interoperability to keep users locked into a "walled garden."

aapl logo banner
Global experts and leaders of competition policy convened at the Data, Technology, and Analytics Conference 2022 last week, hosted by the UK's Competition and Market Authority (CMA). The CMA's event came just weeks after it published its year-long study into Apple and Google's mobile ecosystems, which found that Apple and Google have an "effective duopoly" on mobile ecosystems that allows them to "exercise a stranglehold over these markets," including on operating systems, app stores, and web browsers.

"Without interventions," the press release claims, "both companies are likely to maintain, and even strengthen, their grip over the sector, further restricting competition and limiting incentives for innovators." The regulator subsequently sought to launch a wide-reaching "market investigation reference" into restrictions on mobile browser engines and cloud gaming on Apple's platforms.

Apple was represented at the conference by Chief Privacy Officer Jane Horvath, who discussed the importance of privacy in the context of competition and how privacy is a "cross-functional pursuit" at the company. She discussed examples of how privacy was a vital consideration when developing the Health app and the Apple Watch years before they debuted, as well as the journey toward App Tracking Transparency. Horvath also responded to the argument that Apple's privacy efforts may conveniently protect the position of a powerful incumbent.

Click to skip directly to Jane Horvath, Damien Geradin (pt. 1), and Damien Geradin (pt. 2).

Competition law Professor Dr. Damien Geradin of Tilburg University and Geradin Partners talked about the balance and understandings required when enforcing competition rules. With reference to the CMA's recently published Market Study, he said Apple often uses privacy and security "to justify the status quo and resist regulatory intervention, even when needed."

He explained that it is right for companies to protect the quality of their platforms, but that this can overstep the mark where there are conflicts of interest. Geradin concluded that it is vital regulators "distinguish between legitimate privacy and security claims and those that are pretextual or simply exaggerated."

Geradin went on to outline his expectations for how disputes between companies and regulators will pan out in the coming years as regulators around the world prepare to enforce unprecedented new rules for big tech companies. He was highly skeptical that there will be amicable collaboration between regulators and companies:

It will not go smoothly... I've seen studies commissioned by gatekeepers that were truly mindboggling... I think also that the DMA will trigger litigation, designation will trigger litigation, the DMU regime – tonnes of litigation. So I like the idea of [collaboration]... but in practice this will be a brutal battle. I'm betting on it. And if things can be done in a nice and smooth manner, I love it, but my prediction... is that this will be very, very challenging if you look at the rules in the DMA about the App Store – each and every of them will be challenged. There will be resistance to implement.

And I think it's legitimate in a way, if you disagree with a regulation, to challenge it and to push your view point, at the same time, I think there comes a moment where you need to implement and we're not there yet.

Writer and activist Cory Doctorow discussed how companies like Apple become both "durable and very big" with regards to competition. He used the example of how in the early 2000s Apple was forced to use interoperability to innovate and break Microsoft's dominance, when Steve Jobs ensured that Apple reverse-engineered Microsoft file formats to create the iWork Suite and allow Macs to proliferate in Microsoft-dominated networks.

What had been a walled garden had now become a feed-lot where Apple could go and gorge itself on Microsoft's formerly pent-up customers and that was a turning point for the Mac... and once you've got off the ladder you pull it up behind you and so... it's now very important that Apple stop anyone from doing unto Apple as Apple did unto Microsoft because Apple is the good kind of trillion-dollar cuddly company and Microsoft was the bad kind of trillion-dollar cuddly company. And it's true, it's often the case that Apple has your interests at heart, but sometimes they don't and one of the ways to make sure that they do is to have the option to leave.

Doctorow said that upholding interoperability is therefore vital to encourage companies to act in the interests of users and prevent abuses of market power.

Click to skip directly to Cory Doctorow.

Apple's ecosystem is increasingly coming under intense scrutiny by governments around the world, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, the European Union, and more, with a clear appetite from global regulators to explore requirements around issues like app store policies, app sideloading, and interoperability amid concerns about competition.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: Antitrust, United Kingdom

Top Rated Comments

jav6454 Avatar
jav6454
37 minutes ago at 08:53 am
Of course such battle will come in the form of lawsuits against government by companies other than just Apple. Everyone aiming for a piece of the pie.

The pie here is data collection, money and dominance of the market. No, no government official cares about the people; otherwise, they'd actually engage local constituents on a way forward.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
incoherent_1 Avatar
incoherent_1
33 minutes ago at 08:58 am
A viable competitor against Apple and Google in the smartphone field would be great. Lower prices, better features, and less lock-in. I'd probably still stick with Apple, but we'd all benefit.

That said, the way to get there is not through regulations drafted by government bureaucrats.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I7guy Avatar
I7guy
31 minutes ago at 09:00 am
The death of privacy will be bureaucrats regulating privacy.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antnythr Avatar
antnythr
30 minutes ago at 09:01 am

may "exaggerate" its privacy and security claims for commercial gain and curtail interoperability to keep users locked into a "walled garden."
Of course this is what Apple is going to do. It's not that the claims that all their lock-in have no merit, it's that they are highly exaggerated. That's always been the issue. The world gets along just fine on MacOS, but all of a sudden it's an issue on the phone (where coincidentally they just so happen to have billions of dollars on the line from their lock on the garden doors).
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Total Respray Avatar
Total Respray
29 minutes ago at 09:02 am
Apple could instantly boost its privacy credentials by dropping Google as the default Safari search engine. But $…
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
now i see it Avatar
now i see it
25 minutes ago at 09:06 am
“Lock-in” has become a meme. Countless people switch back & forth between Android & iOS all the time. There’s no lock-in, just laziness.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple dual usb c adapters

Apple Shares Charging Details for New Dual USB-C Power Adapters

Saturday June 18, 2022 2:44 am PDT by
Following yesterday's launch of orders for the two new 35-watt dual USB-C power adapters introduced at WWDC, Apple has posted a new support document outlining how power is split when devices are connected to both ports. Under most scenarios, the 35 total watts will be split evenly between the two connected devices, with the exception being when one of the devices has relatively low power...
Read Full Article126 comments
Apple 35W Charger

Apple's New 35W Chargers With Dual USB-C Ports Now Available to Order

Friday June 17, 2022 6:01 am PDT by
Apple at WWDC 2022 introduced new 35W power adapters with dual USB-C ports, and they are now available to order, as spotted by 9to5Mac. The adapters come in standard or compact sizes, with both priced at $59 in the United States. The compact version of the adapter will already be included in the box with the new MacBook Air when configured with an M2 chip with a 10-core GPU and 512GB of...
Read Full Article172 comments
iPhone 14 Lineup Feature Purple

Apple Said to Be Evaluating iPhone 14 OLED Displays This Week Ahead of Mass Production

Monday June 20, 2022 3:50 am PDT by
Apple is evaluating OLED displays for the iPhone 14 this week ahead of mass production, The Elec reports. The OLED display panels in question are reportedly destined for the standard, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 model, with mass production due to begin between July and August. The displays are from Chinese display panel maker BOE, which was embroiled in controversy earlier this year after Apple...
Read Full Article40 comments
iOS 16 Bypass CAPTCHA

iOS 16 Will Let iPhone Users Bypass CAPTCHAs in Supported Apps and Websites

Monday June 20, 2022 8:44 am PDT by
Tapping on images of traffic lights or deciphering squiggly text to prove you are human will soon be a much less common nuisance for iPhone users, as iOS 16 introduces support for bypassing CAPTCHAs in supported apps and websites. The handy new feature can be found in the Settings app under Apple ID > Password & Security > Automatic Verification. When enabled, Apple says iCloud will...
Read Full Article107 comments
maxresdefault

Video: Testing Stage Manager on iPadOS 16 With an External Display

Friday June 17, 2022 9:43 am PDT by
With iPadOS 16, Apple introduced Stage Manager, a feature that's designed to improve multitasking through a more Mac-like multi-window experience. Apple also added full external display support, so for our latest YouTube video, we thought we'd test out both of these features to show MacRumors readers what the iPad experience is like in iPadOS 16. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for ...
Read Full Article156 comments