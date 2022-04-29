U.S. Government to Investigate Sideloading and Web App Restrictions on iOS

by

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has launched an investigation into competition in mobile app ecosystems.

apple logo us flag smooth
On behalf of the United States Department of Commerce, the NTIA is now requesting comments about competition in mobile app ecosystems. The investigation was triggered by an executive order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy from July last year, with the aim of making recommendations for improving competition, reducing barriers to entry, and maximizing user benefit. President Biden's executive order explained:

The American information technology sector has long been an engine of innovation and growth, but today a small number of dominant Internet platforms use their power to exclude market entrants, to extract monopoly profits, and to gather intimate personal information that they can exploit for their own advantage. Too many small businesses across the economy depend on those platforms and a few online marketplaces for their survival...

The formal request for comment lists in detail how iOS is likely to come under scrutiny as part of the investigation, with questions related to benefits of developing a standalone app for a platform compared to cross-platform web apps, how web apps should operate on mobile platforms, the availability of other methods of app distribution, and app sideloading. Particular attention is given to iOS's "unique barriers" that prevent users and developers from taking advantage of web apps, apps from alternative app stores, or sideloaded apps.

"The app economy is becoming a fundamental way that Americans interact with their environment," the request for comment explains, "Thus, it is critical that this market be robust, open, innovative, and secure—and without barriers to entry and growth."

The Federal Register is now open to comments from the public about competition in mobile app ecosystems. The information gathered as part of the investigation will be used to inform President Biden's competition agenda later this year.

Apple's ecosystem is increasingly coming under intense scrutiny by governments around the world, including in the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, the European Union, and more, with a clear appetite from global regulators to explore requirements around app sideloading and interoperability.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Psychicbob Avatar
Psychicbob
45 minutes ago at 05:46 am
I’d prefer to stay in the walled garden to be honest, and to not be impacted, server-side, by the side-loaders.
BootsWalking Avatar
BootsWalking
41 minutes ago at 05:49 am
It's only because the EU hates to see a successful American company. Oh wait, this is the US Government calling for regulation. In that case, Apple should leave the US market. That should about cover the expected responses in this comment section.
macsorcery Avatar
macsorcery
42 minutes ago at 05:48 am

I’d prefer to stay in the walled garden to be honest, and to not be impacted, server-side, by the side-loaders.
are you impacted by macs or pcs? because they sideload too except that it's called "install software" for them.
bookofxero Avatar
bookofxero
22 minutes ago at 06:08 am

then don't use them. nobody is forcing anyone to install sofware. right now users are forced not to.
This is such a disingenuous argument. Forcing iOS to have a mechanism to allow third party app stores and sideloading introduces a very big security risk vector and potential vulnerabilities, forcing this on all users for the "benefit" of a vocal few that are completely welcome to "vote with their wallets" and go to Android, Fire (Android based), Tizen, or Linux phones (eg, Purism).

There is more competition in the smartphone and app store markets than there is in cell providers.
LeadingHeat Avatar
LeadingHeat
48 minutes ago at 05:42 am


Attachment Image
macsorcery Avatar
macsorcery
37 minutes ago at 05:54 am

My only worry is being spied on or blackmailed by side loading apps.
then don't use them. nobody is forcing anyone to install sofware. right now users are forced not to.
