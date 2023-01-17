New MacBook Pro Models Feature HDMI 2.1 Port Instead of HDMI 2.0

Apple's just-announced 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models now come with HDMI 2.1 support, a significant upgrade on the models they replace.



Previously on the 2021 MacBook Pro models, the HDMI 2.0 port only supports a single 4K display with a refresh rate of up to 60Hz.

But the more advanced HDMI port on the new MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and ‌M2‌ Max chips means they now provide support for 8K displays up to 60Hz and 4K displays up to 240Hz.

The new MacBook Pro models also feature Wi-Fi 6E for faster wireless connectivity, along with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SDXC card slot, and MagSafe 3 charging.

Customers can order the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro via Apple's online store starting today, with availability beginning Tuesday, January 24. Pricing starts at $1,999 for the 14-inch MacBook Pro and at $2,499 for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.