Five Useful iOS Features Still Unavailable to International Users

While the majority of iOS features are available internationally, there are some that remain exclusive to the United States, such as the Apple Card, Apple Cash, IDs in the Wallet app, Advanced Data Protection, and Clean Energy Charging.



Below, we've provided more details about some iPhone features available in the U.S. only and Apple's future expansion plans if any for the features.



Apple Card



Launched in 2019, the Apple Card remains available in the U.S. only. Apple's credit card can be managed completely through the Wallet app on the iPhone, with a physical version available for use at stores that do not accept contactless payments. The card has no fees beyond interest and offers up to 3% cashback known as Daily Cash.

While there have been clues that the Apple Card might expand to additional countries in the future, such as an Apple Card trademark filing in Canada, Apple has not confirmed any immediate plans to launch the card internationally.



Apple Cash



Apple Cash is a Venmo-like payment feature that allows iPhone users in the U.S. to send, request, and receive money in the Wallet and Messages apps. Users can transfer their Apple Cash balance to a connected bank account.

Apple Cash remains available in the U.S. only and despite clues like a trademark filing in Canada, it is unclear if the feature will expand to other countries.



IDs in Wallet App



In early 2022, Apple started rolling out a feature allowing residents of participating U.S. states to add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. The features requires iOS 15.4 and watchOS 8.4 or later and is currently available in Arizona, Colorado, and Maryland only, with at least nine more states to follow.

Apple said it was working to offer the ID feature across the U.S. in the future, but the company has yet to announce any plans to expand the feature to other countries, so it's unclear if or when the feature will launch internationally.



Advanced Data Protection



Apple last month introduced an optional Advanced Data Protection feature that expands end-to-end encryption to many additional areas of iCloud when enabled, including iCloud Backups, Photos, Notes, Reminders, Voice Memos, and more. On the iPhone, the feature was introduced with iOS 16.2 for users in the U.S. only and will start rolling out to the "rest of the world" in early 2023, according to Apple.

It's unclear exactly when Advanced Data Protection will be available in additional countries, but given Apple's early 2023 timeframe, it's possible that the feature will be expanded to more iPhone users with iOS 16.3 or iOS 16.4.



Clean Energy Charging



iOS 16.1 introduced a Clean Energy Charging feature that "aims to decrease the carbon footprint of the iPhone by optimizing charging times for when the grid is using cleaner energy sources," according to Apple. When the feature is toggled on, the iPhone will attempt to charge when "lower carbon emission electricity" is available.

Clean Energy Charging is available in the U.S. only, and Apple has not indicated if or when it will be expanded to additional countries.