iOS 16.1 Beta Adds Clean Energy Charging Option to iPhone

The iOS 16.1 beta that was provided to developers today introduces a new Clean Energy Charging feature, which is designed to help iPhone users cut down on their carbon footprint.



Available in the Battery section of the Settings app, Clean Energy Charging selectively charges when lower carbon emission electricity is available in an effort to provide a more green charging method.

Apple says that the ‌iPhone‌ will still reach a full charge before it's needed based on a user's daily routine, and the feature can be toggled off if desired. It is enabled by default.

Apple first mentioned the Clean Energy Charging feature with the launch of iOS 16, adding it as an upcoming option.