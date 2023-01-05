CES 2023: BMW Unveils Prototype Seemingly Set to Rival Apple Car

by

BMW today announced the i Vision Dee electric sport sedan at CES, a concept car seemingly positioned to rival Apple's long-rumored electric vehicle.

bmw i vision dee
The i Vision Dee uses some Amazon voice-recognition technology, but primarily showcases BMW's own software-first approach to next-generation vehicles with features designed to pre-emptively tackle tech companies like Apple that are seemingly on the brink of entering the auto industry. BMW has offered over-the-air software updates for millions of its vehicles since 2019, and going forward, it is says it is focused on data protection, guiding developers, and seamless digital integration.

In the i Vision Dee, drivers can choose from five different levels of information to display using a "Mixed Reality Slider" on the dashboard, including augmented reality directional cues and social media notifications. The entire windshield functions as a large projected display. BMW's next-generation voice assistant, called Dee, can provide driver assistance, recognise the identity of the driver, open the doors automatically, and more.

bmw i vision dee interior
It also features 240 invidiually-controlled e-ink paintwork segments that can change the car's entire color and display patterns. The i Vision Dee will be available as soon as 2025 as part of the launch of a wider software-led vehicle platform.

Following the announcement, Bloomberg noted how the i Vision Dee appears to be set to rival Apple's future electric vehicle and could offer tangible signs of the sort of features to expect from it when it is finally announced.

There have been hundreds of insightful reports about Apple's car plans, but the latest information from Bloomberg claims that the company recently scaled back its initial plans and dropped its proposed $120,000 price point, eliminating ambitions for a full self-driving vehicle with no steering wheel or pedals, and an interior design focused on communal seating.

Now, the car is expected to have a much more conventional design with limited self-driving capabilities, for a price under $100,000. This could position Apple's electric vehicle as a much more direct competitor to the likes of Tesla's Model S than previously thought.

The car is now expected to launch in 2026, but it could be announced sometime in 2025, especially as it will need to undergo regulatory approval and widespread testing for some time ahead of its public release to consumers.

Related Roundup: Apple Car
Tags: bloomberg.com, BMW, CES, CES 2023
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Popular Stories

General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

Seven iOS Features Launching or Expanding in 2023

Sunday January 1, 2023 5:18 pm PST by
2023 is upon us and it will be another busy year for iPhone software. While details about iOS 17 remain slim, Apple has previously announced several features that will be available this year as part of upcoming updates like iOS 16.3 and iOS 16.4. Below, we have recapped seven iOS features that are expected to launch or expand to additional countries in 2023, such as an Apple Pay Later...
Read Full Article44 comments
apple ar headset concept 1

Apple's AR/VR Headset Said to Feature Digital Crown, Waist-Mounted Battery Pack, and More

Tuesday January 3, 2023 6:19 am PST by
Apple's mixed-reality headset will feature a physical dial for switching to a view of the real-world, a waist-mounted battery pack, small motors to automatically adjust its lenses, and much more, according to The Information. Concept render based on purported leaked information by Ian Zelbo The paywalled report purports to reveal a broad range of previously unheard-of specific features for...
Read Full Article337 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Purple Side Perspective Feature Purple

iPhone 15 Pro Models Rumored to Feature Titanium Frame, Taptic Buttons, Increased RAM, and More

Monday January 2, 2023 6:52 pm PST by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have several new features, including a titanium frame, solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, and increased RAM, according to tech analyst Jeff Pu. In a research note today for Hong Kong investment firm Haitong International Securities, Pu outlined his expectations for the iPhone 15 lineup, which he said will include a...
Read Full Article116 comments
dark sky hand

Apple Shuts Down Popular Weather App 'Dark Sky'

Sunday January 1, 2023 2:00 am PST by
The calendar has turned to January 1 and Apple has shut down popular weather app Dark Sky. The app had already been removed from the App Store in September and it stopped functioning for existing users starting today. Apple acquired Dark Sky in March 2020 and it has since incorporated many of the app's features into the preinstalled Weather app on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Earlier this...
Read Full Article211 comments
magsafe charger blue

Next-Generation Qi2 Wireless Charging Standard Embraces Apple's MagSafe for Universal Compatibility

Tuesday January 3, 2023 10:53 am PST by
Next-generation Qi charging technology will incorporate Apple's MagSafe magnetic charging functionality, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) announced today. Qi2 is a new unified wireless charging standard that is built on MagSafe charging technology supplied by Apple. Qi2 incorporates a Magnetic Power Profile, which means that devices that adopt Qi2 in the future will use the same MagSafe...
Read Full Article118 comments
samsung viewfinity s9

CES 2023: Samsung's Latest Monitors Include an Apple Studio Display Rival, Updated M8 Smart Monitor

Monday January 2, 2023 9:08 am PST by
Ahead of CES 2023 this week, Samsung has announced several upcoming additions to its monitor lineup, and perhaps the most interesting model for Apple users is the ViewFinity S9, Samsung's first 27-inch 5K display that will compete against Apple's Studio Display. 27-inch 5K displays remain fairly rare, but Apple has long embraced the higher pixel density for its ability to display true...
Read Full Article221 comments
iPhone 15 General Mock Feature

5 Features You Can Expect on Both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro

Tuesday January 3, 2023 1:16 pm PST by
With the iPhone 15, which we expect to be announced in September, Apple is seemingly looking to bridge the gap between the standard models of its iPhone series and higher-end models, according to recent rumors. "Seriously concerned" about how certain models of the iPhone 14 lineup are doing, Apple is reportedly looking to reevaluate how it treats the lower-end and higher-end models of this...
Read Full Article83 comments
iphone self service repair 2

Apple Increasing the Price of Out-of Warranty iPhone, Mac, and iPad Battery Replacements Starting in March

Monday January 2, 2023 3:04 am PST by
Apple is increasing the price of out-of-warranty battery replacements for all iPhone models older than the iPhone 14 later this year, the company announced on its website (via Reddit). Apple is also increasing prices of iPad and Mac battery replacement. Apple says starting March 1, 2023, the price of out-of-warranty battery replacements for all models of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series,...
Read Full Article260 comments
3nm apple silicon feature

Apple Likely to Be Only Major Device Maker With 3nm Chips in 2023 as Qualcomm Reportedly 'Caught In a Dilemma'

Tuesday January 3, 2023 9:37 pm PST by
Apple could be one of the only major device makers in 2023 to adopt the newer and more advanced 3nm process technology, as Qualcomm and MediaTek are unclear on whether the newer process is worth it. According to a report by DigiTimes, Qualcomm and MediaTek, two of the largest chip makers, remain unsure on whether they want to follow in Apple's footsteps and start producing 3nm chips in 2023. ...
Read Full Article52 comments