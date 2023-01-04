CES 2023: Dell Looks to Take on Apple's Pro Display XDR With New 32-Inch 6K Display That Has a Built-In 4K Webcam and Included Stand

by

Dell is looking to take head-on Apple's $4599 Pro Display XDR with a new 32-inch 6K UltraSharp display that has a built-in 4K webcam, a variety of ports, and an included stand that rotates, swivels, tilts, and more.

dell 6k inch display
The new "game changer" display was announced this week as part of CES and is the world's first 6K display with IPS Black panel technology, according to Dell. With the new IPS panel, the 32-inch 6K UltraSharp delivers "high contrast and deeper blacks." In actual specs, the display is 6133 by 3456 pixels with 223 PPI (pixels-per-inch), slightly higher than Apple's Pro Display XDR. The Pro Display XDR is 6016 by 3384 pixels with 218 PPI (pixels-per-inch).

On the back of Dell's 32-inch 6K UltraSharp display, there are a variety of ports, including Thunderbolt 4 with up to 140W of power delivery, USB-A, ethernet, HDMI, and DP 2.1. On the front of the display, there is also access to two USB-C and one USB-A port through a pop-out compartment, providing quicker access to connect accessories and peripherals.

Unlike the Pro Display XDR which does not come with a stand, Dell's display has a built-in stand that can swivel, tilt, rotate, and move the display higher or lower depending on user preference. The display also has a built-in 4K webcam that uses AI to improve image quality and keep users in the frame during video calls.

Dell says the display will be available later this year and has not provided any pricing details for the display. Apple's Pro Display XDR costs $4599 for the standard texture version and $5999 for the nano-texture version. The Pro Display XDR does not come with a stand, as it must be bought separately for $999.

At CES this week, Samsung also revealed a 27-inch 5K display that will compete with Apple's Studio Display.

Related Roundups: Apple Pro Display XDR, Apple Studio Display
Tags: LG, CES 2023
Related Forum: Mac Accessories

Top Rated Comments

Michael Scrip Avatar
Michael Scrip
54 minutes ago at 10:52 pm
I'd rather attach an external webcam when I need it... instead of looking at that large top bezel ALL THE TIME.

?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Xenobius Avatar
Xenobius
5 minutes ago at 11:41 pm

Everything would be great except for one small detail:


Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KooL BeAnZ Avatar
KooL BeAnZ
50 minutes ago at 10:56 pm

I'd rather attach an external webcam when I need it... instead of looking at that large top bezel ALL THE TIME.

?
Facts ???
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
EzisAA Avatar
EzisAA
43 minutes ago at 11:03 pm
Year of the announced new displays ??

*Samsung 5K 27 inch
*Dell 6K 32 inch
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LawJolla Avatar
LawJolla
41 minutes ago at 11:05 pm
There's ugly. And then there's that thing.

Traditionally Dell makes great monitors, spec for spec. And any pressure on Apple is good pressure.

But. Wow.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CalMin Avatar
CalMin
39 minutes ago at 11:07 pm
What's with the Cyclops webcam?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

Seven iOS Features Launching or Expanding in 2023

Sunday January 1, 2023 5:18 pm PST by
2023 is upon us and it will be another busy year for iPhone software. While details about iOS 17 remain slim, Apple has previously announced several features that will be available this year as part of upcoming updates like iOS 16.3 and iOS 16.4. Below, we have recapped seven iOS features that are expected to launch or expand to additional countries in 2023, such as an Apple Pay Later...
Read Full Article44 comments
dark sky hand

Apple Shuts Down Popular Weather App 'Dark Sky'

Sunday January 1, 2023 2:00 am PST by
The calendar has turned to January 1 and Apple has shut down popular weather app Dark Sky. The app had already been removed from the App Store in September and it stopped functioning for existing users starting today. Apple acquired Dark Sky in March 2020 and it has since incorporated many of the app's features into the preinstalled Weather app on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Earlier this...
Read Full Article206 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Purple Side Perspective Feature Purple

iPhone 15 Pro Models Rumored to Feature Titanium Frame, Taptic Buttons, Increased RAM, and More

Monday January 2, 2023 6:52 pm PST by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have several new features, including a titanium frame, solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, and increased RAM, according to tech analyst Jeff Pu. In a research note today for Hong Kong investment firm Haitong International Securities, Pu outlined his expectations for the iPhone 15 lineup, which he said will include a...
Read Full Article109 comments
samsung viewfinity s9

CES 2023: Samsung's Latest Monitors Include an Apple Studio Display Rival, Updated M8 Smart Monitor

Monday January 2, 2023 9:08 am PST by
Ahead of CES 2023 this week, Samsung has announced several upcoming additions to its monitor lineup, and perhaps the most interesting model for Apple users is the ViewFinity S9, Samsung's first 27-inch 5K display that will compete against Apple's Studio Display. 27-inch 5K displays remain fairly rare, but Apple has long embraced the higher pixel density for its ability to display true...
Read Full Article204 comments
Apple Chinese New Year 2023

Apple Releases Limited-Edition AirPods Pro in Celebration of Chinese New Year

Thursday December 29, 2022 6:57 pm PST by
In celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year on January 22, Apple has released limited-edition second-generation AirPods Pro with a Year of the Rabbit engraving through its online store and retail stores in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. 2023 will be the Year of the Rabbit on the Chinese calendar. The limited-edition AirPods Pro have a specially-designed rabbit engraving on the...
Read Full Article49 comments
apple ar headset concept 1

Apple's AR/VR Headset Said to Feature Digital Crown, Waist-Mounted Battery Pack, and More

Tuesday January 3, 2023 6:19 am PST by
Apple's mixed-reality headset will feature a physical dial for switching to a view of the real-world, a waist-mounted battery pack, small motors to automatically adjust its lenses, and much more, according to The Information. Concept render based on purported leaked information by Ian Zelbo The paywalled report purports to reveal a broad range of previously unheard-of specific features for...
Read Full Article295 comments
iphone self service repair 2

Apple Increasing the Price of Out-of Warranty iPhone, Mac, and iPad Battery Replacements Starting in March

Monday January 2, 2023 3:04 am PST by
Apple is increasing the price of out-of-warranty battery replacements for all iPhone models older than the iPhone 14 later this year, the company announced on its website (via Reddit). Apple is also increasing prices of iPad and Mac battery replacement. Apple says starting March 1, 2023, the price of out-of-warranty battery replacements for all models of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series,...
Read Full Article259 comments