CES 2023: Samsung's Latest Monitors Include an Apple Studio Display Rival, Updated M8 Smart Monitor

by

Ahead of CES 2023 this week, Samsung has announced several upcoming additions to its monitor lineup, and perhaps the most interesting model for Apple users is the ViewFinity S9, Samsung's first 27-inch 5K display that will compete against Apple's Studio Display.

samsung viewfinity s9
27-inch 5K displays remain fairly rare, but Apple has long embraced the higher pixel density for its ability to display true Retina-quality content at reasonable size. Just like the Studio Display and Apple's former 27-inch iMac, Samsung's ViewFinity S9 will feature a 5120 x 2880 display, and its wide color gamut will cover 99% of the DCI-P3 spectrum while HDR600 support improves shadows and highlights.

samsung viewfinity s9 portrait
The ViewFinity S9 features a matte finish to minimize glare, is equipped with USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and includes a 4K SlimFit camera.

Pricing has yet to be announced, but it will be launching "early" this year.

Samsung's popular Smart Monitor M8 is also receiving an update, with a new 27-inch size joining the previous 32-inch option. Both sizes carry 4K resolution and are available in four color options with height and tilt adjustments.

samsung smart monitor m8 2023
The M8 now pivots up to 90 degrees for a portrait orientation, and it supports VESA standards for those who prefer different mounting solutions. The included 2K SlimFit camera has been upgraded, and there's new mouse support for many of the included apps on the display such as Samsung's SmartThings Hub for managing connected home devices and Smart Hub for dedicated apps like Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, and more.

Pricing and a release date have yet to be announced.

In addition to the ViewFinity S9 and Smart Monitor M8, Samsung is also announcing several new Odyssey gaming monitors including the Odyssey Neo G9, a 57-inch 32:9 super ultra-wide curved display at 7680 x 2160 resolution with DisplayPort 2.1 and a 240 Hz response rate.

samsung odyssey neo g9 monitor
Finally, there is the Odyssey OLED G9, a 49-inch curved OLED gaming monitor with 0.1 ms response time and 240 Hz response rate. Both displays will launch "later" this year with pricing yet to be disclosed.

Check out Samsung's press release for full details on all of these monitors.

Tags: Samsung, CES 2023

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
10 minutes ago at 09:20 am
Wow! It looks great! I have a feeling this might be cheaper than the Apple Studio Display. The 27” + 5K is very appealing to the eyes.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rodpascoe Avatar
rodpascoe
18 minutes ago at 09:13 am
Looks amazing. Hopefully can compete on price and be a realistic alternative.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tbayrgs Avatar
tbayrgs
16 minutes ago at 09:15 am
I suspect the ViewFinity will be a more appropriately priced 'clone' of the Studio Display--and I have no problem with that as Apple's pricing is ridiculous. And as someone who would've pulled the trigger on a Studio Display if is wasn't so terribly priced (especially the option pricing for the stand and nano texture :rolleyes:), I'll definitely considering picking up the Samsung version in its place.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
15 minutes ago at 09:15 am

Ahead of CES 2023 this week, Samsung has announced several upcoming additions ('https://howl.me/ciPYyHkPi1h') to its monitor lineup ('https://howl.me/ciPYA8zYzUn'), and perhaps the most interesting model for Apple users is the ViewFinity S9, Samsung's first 27-inch 5K display that will compete against Apple's Studio Display.
Wow, someone else finally sells a 5K display, maybe this will finally give Apple some pricing competition?
https://www.theverge.com/2023/1/2/23531390/samsung-viewfinity-s9-5k-monitor-announced-features

ViewFinity S9 specs

* 27-inch 5K panel (5120 x 2880)
* 99% DCI-P3
* Built-in color calibration engine
* Average Delta E ≦ 21 color accuracy
* USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity
* Matte display finish
* Built-in 4K webcam
* Samsung Smart Hub
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lazyrighteye Avatar
lazyrighteye
9 minutes ago at 09:21 am
Look like some legit panels.
Here’s hoping the pricing is more regular-person-friendly. ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DotCom2 Avatar
DotCom2
8 minutes ago at 09:22 am

Will definitely keep my eyes open for reviews on the S9.
Me too! Competition is always exciting for the consumer.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Apple Chinese New Year 2023

Apple Releases Limited-Edition AirPods Pro in Celebration of Chinese New Year

Thursday December 29, 2022 6:57 pm PST by
In celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year on January 22, Apple has released limited-edition second-generation AirPods Pro with a Year of the Rabbit engraving through its online store and retail stores in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. 2023 will be the Year of the Rabbit on the Chinese calendar. The limited-edition AirPods Pro have a specially-designed rabbit engraving on the...
Read Full Article49 comments
Multi Display CarPlay 1

Apple Launching All-New CarPlay Experience in 2023 With These 5 Key Features

Wednesday December 28, 2022 9:58 am PST by
At WWDC 2022 in June, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. Apple says the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with committed automakers including Acura,...
Read Full Article311 comments
iphone 14 lineup

Apple Reportedly 'Seriously' Concerned About iPhone 14 Plus Sales, Looking to Reevaluate iPhone 15 Lineup

Wednesday December 28, 2022 7:36 am PST by
Apple is reportedly "seriously" concerned over the sales performance of the iPhone 14 Plus, the 6.7-inch non-Pro variant of the iPhone 14 lineup. As a result, it is considering ways to restrategize its iPhone lineup for next year. The iPhone 14 Plus is the newest addition to the iPhone lineup and replaces the 5.4-inch mini iPhone. The iPhone 14 Plus features the same design, cameras, and...
Read Full Article381 comments
ios 16 font change 2

iOS 16 Exploit Lets You Change Your iPhone's Font System-Wide

Friday December 30, 2022 2:58 am PST by
While Apple has increased the level of customization iPhone users have access to over the years, the iPhone's system-wide font has been one thing users have not been able to change. Thanks to a new tool created by a developer, however, users will now be able to change their iPhone's font if they're running an older version of iOS 16. The developer, Zhuowei Zhang, made a tool that changes an...
Read Full Article106 comments
apple watch ecg wrist

Apple Watch Can Accurately Predict Stress Levels, Study Shows

Thursday December 29, 2022 9:16 am PST by
The Apple Watch can accurately predict stress levels, according to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Waterloo, Canada (via MyHealthyApple). Using the Apple Watch Series 6's ECG sensor, the researchers found that there was a close association between ECG data, including heart acceleration and deceleration capacity, and participants' reported stress levels at the time the...
Read Full Article68 comments
homekit showdown 2 thumb

Apple Adds iOS 16.2's Home App Upgrade to Internal List of Major Issues

Friday December 30, 2022 7:16 am PST by
Apple has marked iOS 16.2's Home architecture update as a major issue by adding it to an internal list of issues typically only reserved for widespread and noteworthy problems, indicating the update caused widespread and systemic issues to users' HomeKit devices and setup. Earlier this month, Apple released iOS 16.2, which included an option for users to update their Home app to a new, more...
Read Full Article144 comments
apple silicon mac lineup wwdc 2022 feature purple

Apple Didn't Release Any New Macs This Quarter for First Time Since 2000

Friday December 30, 2022 1:00 am PST by
The fourth quarter of 2022 this week becomes the first with no new Mac models in 22 years as previously anticipated devices like the next-generation MacBook Pro and Mac Pro models have apparently been pushed out to 2023. Historically, Apple released at least one new Mac model every year in the fourth quarter that runs between October and December, starting in 2001 with the launch of the...
Read Full Article124 comments