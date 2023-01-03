Apple Marks iPad Mini 3 as Obsolete Product

Apple has officially marked the third-generation iPad mini as an obsolete product, marking the official end of the road for one of Apple's most popular iPads.



In December, MacRumors reported that Apple would designate the third-generation ‌iPad mini‌ in both Wi-Fi and cellular configurations as an obsolete product in the coming weeks. Today, Apple officially moved the iPad to its list of obsolete devices, meaning it will no longer be eligible for repairs as service providers can not order parts for the device.

The third-generation ‌iPad mini‌ was a popular ‌iPad‌ that launched in 2014 alongside the second-generation iPad Air. The third-generation ‌iPad mini‌ included the A7 chip and a Tough ID home button.