Apple Increasing the Price Out-Of Warranty iPhone Battery Replacements Starting in March

Apple is increasing the price of out-warranty iPhone battery replacements for all ‌iPhone‌ models older than the iPhone 14 later this year, the company announced on its website (via Reddit).



Apple says starting March 1, 2023, the price of out-of-warranty battery replacements for all models of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series, as well as older ‌iPhone‌ models, will increase by $20. Currently, Apple charges $69 for a battery replacement on most ‌iPhone‌ models, according to an estimation calculator on the company's website.

The price increase will only impact customers who do not have AppleCare or ‌AppleCare‌+ for their devices. With ‌AppleCare‌+, customers pay $0 for a battery replacement once their battery health has decreased past 80%